Hogs fall 10 spots in AP poll

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas fell 10 places to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday.

The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) lost 23-21 to Texas A&M on Saturday at AT&T Stadium after kicker Cam Little missed a 42-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining that would have given Arkansas the lead.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) moved up six places to No. 17 with the victory.

Arkansas’ next opponent, Alabama, is ranked No. 2 in this week’s poll. The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0) defeated Vanderbilt 55-3 on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Seven SEC teams are ranked in this week’s poll, led by top-ranked Georgia. Also ranked are Kentucky (7), Tennessee (8) and Ole Miss (14).

BYU is ranked 19th this week. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play the Cougars on Oct. 15 in Provo, Utah.

Cincinnati, which lost 31-24 at Arkansas in the season opener, is unranked but received the 27th-most votes in this week’s poll following a home victory over Indiana.