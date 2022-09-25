Howard powers Alcorn past UAPB

LORMAN, Miss. -- The Alcorn State comeback stymied the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff again.

Jarveon Howard, a native Mississippian who transferred back home from Syracuse University, rushed for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns to engineer a 28-point turnaround for Alcorn in a 38-21 victory over the Golden Lions before 15,678 on Saturday night.

The win for Alcorn (2-2, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came a year after the Braves stormed back from 19 points down to beat UAPB (2-2, 0-1) 39-38 in Pine Bluff.

Howard entered the game 1 yard behind UAPB's Kayvon Britten (277-276) for the SWAC lead in rushing yards this season. Howard had 111 yards on 13 carries in the first half, going for 45 yards on the first play from scrimmage to score.

That came after Alcorn transfer Cristofer Thompson recovered his own onside kick a yard too soon, earning UAPB a penalty. Thompson went 2 for 2 on extra points but pushed a field goal wide right with 10:20 left in the second quarter.

Britten, who had been held to 18 rushing yards last week at Oklahoma State, scored the Lions' first two touchdowns with runs of 2 and 3 yards. The sophomore, whose 237 yards against Lane College were the most by a Golden Lion since 1967, had 93 yards on 19 carries at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium.

Noah Kiani connected on a 42-yard field goal with 4 seconds left before halftime to pull the Braves within 14-10.

Raequan Prince, the Lions' defensive back-turned-wideout, ran for 31 yards around right end to set up quarterback Skyler Perry's 1-yard touchdown run with 9:35 left in the third quarter and a 21-10 lead. From there, Alcorn turned up the tempo and UAPB couldn't keep up.

Howard, a 5-10, 200-pound redshirt senior from Columbia, Miss., had a 24-yard run on third-and-1 that buoyed an 8-play, 75-yard drive to ignite the Braves' comeback. Howard scored on an 11-yard run to pull the Braves within 21-17.

After UAPB punted, Howard ran 24 yards to finish a 7-play, 71-yard series to put Alcorn ahead for good. For good measure, he capped Alcorn's next drive with a 78-yard scoring dash with 4:47 left in the game.

Any chance UAPB had to mount a turnaround of its own went out the door after Perry, under pressure, threw an interception to Malcolm McGee at the UAPB 20. Javonta Leatherwood carried the ball the next three plays, scoring on a 7-yard run with 2:55 left.

Perry completed 14 of 31 passes for 106 yards, and Chrysten Cochran caught 6 passes for 67 yards for UAPB.

Aaron Allen completed 16 of 21 for 85 yards for Alcorn. Niko Duffey, the hero of last year's come-from-behind win, added 44 rushing yards.

UAPB has lost three straight conference games, dating back to a home win over Grambling State University on Nov. 6.