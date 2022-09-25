Hunger fighters honored during alliance breakfast

The annual Hunger Action Breakfast hosted by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance was held Sept. 15 in the ballroom of the Junior League Building. The nonprofit's signature event during Hunger Action Month honors Arkansans fighting hunger in the state.

Guests enjoyed a breakfast buffet with a choice of fruit salad, sausage egg casserole, quiche, fried potatoes, bacon and banana nut bread. The program began with a welcome from event chairs Marti and Scott Hamilton and an invocation by the Rev. Glenn Hersey.

The 2022 Acting Out Against Hunger Award winners were Ann Clemmer; Rep. Tippi McCullough; Coulson Oil; St. Mark Baptist Church; Georgia Sherman, Arkansas State University, Three Rivers, Malvern; Jean Noble, Arkansas Economic Development Commission; Springdale Schools Treehouse Pantry; Life House Church Childhood Hunger Ministry, Texarkana; Phil Harris, Arkansas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; First Community Bank, Mountain Home; Rice Tec, Harrisburg; and Roy Shankle, Hearts to God, Hands to Work, Hartford.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins