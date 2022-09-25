• Michelle Tilley of Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws was among the disappointed but said that "we cannot lose sight of how far we have come" as the the state Supreme Court ruled that the question of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana will have to wait for a future ballot.

• Gail Wilking, mayor of Ball, La., led her town council to approve the repayment of $163,102 to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to settle a dispute over hurricane claims for overtime work that was never performed and the use of vehicles that were not actually utilized.

• Axel Cox of Mississippi is being held without bond after being charged with a federal hate crime under the Civil Rights Act of 1968 for burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

• Mike Lindell, chief executive of MyPillow, sued the Justice Department and the FBI for the return of what he calls a business-critical cellphone, apparently seized as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting-system technology, saying agents boxed in his truck at a fast-food drive-thru and wouldn't let him leave until he surrendered the phone.

• Melron Kelly, deputy police chief of Columbia, S.C., said an investigation will determine if anyone was negligent after a missing-person report led to the bathroom of a South Carolina department store and the discovery of a 63-year-old worker who'd been dead for four days.

• Brian Carroll with the parks department in Linn County, Ore., said "people were literally fighting over campsites" this year as high demand led to arguments, fistfights and people who claimed sites by tearing off reservation tags and replacing them with their own, dubbed "campsite pirates."