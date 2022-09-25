Sections
FOR THE ARTS

Into the Blue fundraiser aids Thea Foundation

by Helaine Williams | Today at 3:20 a.m.
Linda Leopoulos, Tino Bernadett, Skip Keesal and Paul Leopoulos at THEA Foundation's Into the Blue fundraiser, held Sept. 17, 2022, at CHARTS, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech in North Little Rock..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)


Arts education in Arkansas got a boost once again with Into the Blue, one of the major fundraisers of Thea Foundation. The event took place Sept. 17 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Center for Humanities & Arts.

Guests partook of libations, including a blue signature drink; and heavy hors d'oeuvres under a tent set up in front of the center. They then proceeded into the center's auditorium for a program emceed by Craig O'Neill and featuring performances by Jacob Keith Watson, singing "Streets of Dublin" from "A Man of No Importance"; Tre Whitley, giving a monologue; Amy Bramlett Turner & the Hot Springs Dance Troupe, performing from the song "Imagine"; and Katie Emerson, singing "Thank You for Being a Friend."


Highlighting the evening was the presentation of the Pillar of the Arts Award to Thea Foundation co-founder Paul David Leopoulos. Video tributes came from former President Bill Clinton as well as husband-and-wife actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Since 2002, the foundation has awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to Arkansas students and provided more than $1.8 million in art supplies and creative materials to schools, among other pursuits.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



Print Headline: Into the Blue fundraiser aids Thea Foundation

