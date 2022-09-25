It’s time for kids’ dental visits

Posting first-day-of-school photos on social media has become a favorite tradition, and like everybody else, I enjoy seeing those smiles in August.

But as an oral health care professional and researcher, I wondered how many students had followed another perhaps more critical tradition: Back-to-school dentist visits.

Families who missed it may want to schedule that appointment now.

September is typically a slower month for many dental offices, so it's fairly easy and quick to get the recommended checkup and professional cleaning. And it's still early enough in the school year to treat emerging dental issues before toothaches affect school attendance and academic performance.

My colleagues and I understand that our schedules might not sync with those of busy families: It's football season. It's the state fair. Work and school loads increase. The holidays loom. We get it.

However, missing that dentist appointment today could lead to a lot of missed opportunities for your children tomorrow.

Consider these statistics:

• Dental-related problems are the No. 1 reason for K-12 students to be absent from school, exceeding 51 million hours each year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates.

• Tooth decay remains the most common chronic disease for children and youth ages 5 through 19, far outpacing asthma and hay fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Poor oral health negatively affects academic performance. A study by the American Journal of Health showed that elementary students distracted in class or absent from school because of dental pain had lower grade-point averages compared to their peers without oral health issues.

• Dental pain and infections can impact children's overall health and impair basic bodily functions like eating, speaking and swallowing.

In Arkansas, which sadly places 48th or 49th in annual oral health rankings, the numbers echo a similar story. According to an Arkansas Children's Oral Health Survey sponsored by Delta Dental of Arkansas in early 2022, one of every two children ages 5 to 12 had experienced cavities, and more than three-quarters of parents considered their children's oral health "not as good as it could be."

Daily brushing and flossing along with eating a healthy, nutritious diet go a long way towards a healthy smile, but not enough to ensure optimal oral health. Only a dental professional can remove tartar buildup and treat tooth decay or gum disease. If spotted early, many oral health issues can be prevented before they become severe.

Here's my appeal: Please take your children to the dentist. If it's been six months or more since their last visit and cleaning, make that appointment now.

With proper oral hygiene, a healthy diet and regular checkups, tooth decay can be almost entirely avoided.

The costs for a dental visit may be a concern, but preventive care dental visits and cleanings are typically paid for in full by most insurance companies, including Medicaid's dental coverage for kids.

Most dental offices will be happy to discuss expected charges upfront, check insurance and calculate any out-of-pocket expenses. Many offer payment arrangements or arrange referrals to nonprofit dental clinics that receive grants to treat uninsured or under-insured Arkansans.

One final note: Many patients have confessed to me that embarrassment and shame over lapsed dental care have kept them from making a dentist appointments. Please don't feel that way.

We dentists have seen it all. We don't judge. We don't scold.

We're your smile's strongest ally. So please come see us. Make that dentist appointment for your children (and yourself) now.

Thomas Redd, DDS, MS, is Vice President of Professional Relations at Delta Dental of Arkansas.