JBU opens theater season with ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Critics love Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," describing it as "deftly [handling] the roller coaster-cum-puzzle box of Christie's storytelling," "briskly moving us from one revelation to another," "an excellent script, with sublime dramatic pacing" and "a first class ride all the way."

Approached by the Christie estate, Ludwig -- best known for "Lend Me a Tenor," "Leading Ladies" and "Moon Over Buffalo" -- chose the Hercule Poirot mystery set on an opulent 1930s rail journey across Europe "because it is such a stunning mystery in so many ways. The setting is exotic, the characters are colorful, and though the names are changed, it's based on an historical event," the kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby. However, he admitted in a May interview on his website, he did cut the number of suspects from 12 to eight, decided to start the play with "the flashback of a grisly kidnapping, told in the dark" and introduced "the shadow of Nazism, [which] has subtle yet powerful implications for Poirot's central dilemma."

Still, in spite of the changes (or perhaps because of them) "when I read this adaptation by Ken Ludwig I was so pleased with its drive and specificity of characterization I knew right away that it was a piece I would enjoy directing," says Josiah Wallace, associate professor of theater at John Brown University. "Murder on the Orient Express" opens the JBU fall season with performances Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8 at Berry Performing Arts Center in Siloam Springs.

"It's hilarious and yet parses out the mystery in a suspenseful and intentionally theatrical manner," Wallace goes on. "Detective stories on stage can feel a bit too exposition heavy, but Ludwig has deftly woven the key information in with strong character action."

The season opener also showcases JBU's actors and designers.

"The play takes place on multiple train cars, and the scenic designer -- staff technical director Peter Rexford -- and I have worked hard to create full train carts that capture the opulence of the Orient Express and can roll in and out of view as the action drives forward," Wallace describes. "It's a significant challenge, but we are pleased with our technical solutions. Our team of student costumers, led by sophomore Macie Redick, are working hard to capture the period and the specificity of each character, and I'm enjoying helping the students discover the physicality and pronunciation gymnastics demanded by each character's accent. Our student lighting designer, junior Chloe Stokes, has been playing with all of the haze, light movement and color the story can benefit from.

"JBU has no theater major," Wallace adds. "Our production schedule is more robust than many schools with full programs as we present two plays and two musicals each academic year, but the students involved are comprised of majors from all over campus. I do administer a theater minor, and many of the students involved are receiving training though that academic program.

"Our work is regularly assessed by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, receives numerous commendations, and typically more than one exclamation of 'I can't believe that you are doing this without a theater major.'"