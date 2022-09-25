Little Rock man faces 10 counts of production of child pornography

A Little Rock man was arraigned Friday on a federal indictment charging him with 10 counts of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Preston Omard Cross, 36, was arraigned Friday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney, who ordered him released to home incarceration to await trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant did not oppose Cross' release, which included an order for Cross to seek assessments for mental health and drug use and prohibits him from using a computer or accessing the internet without prior authorization from a pre-trial services officer.

Kearney ordered Cross to remain on 24-hour lockdown at his home except for medical necessities, court appearances or other activities approved in advance by a pretrial services or supervising officer.

The 10-count indictment was handed down by a grand jury in Little Rock on Sept. 6. Cross was arrested Tuesday by the FBI.

Cross also faces pending prosecution on drug charges in two cases in Pulaski County Circuit Court stemming from two arrests in 2020, according to court documents.

According to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report, Cross was arrested March 31, 2020, when officers, responding to a report of a possible overdose at LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Broadway in Little Rock, were advised that a man, later identified as Cross, was involved in the incident.

As police questioned Cross, they found suspected methamphetamine, MDMA and drug paraphernalia on his person and placed him under arrest, the arrest report said.

Cross was charged with felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession with intent to deliver and unauthorized use of property.

Later that year, on Nov. 11, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report, Cross was a passenger in a stolen car stopped by police and was arrested after he was discovered to be holding a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Cross was charged with felony drug possession.

Represented in Pulaski County Circuit Court by defense attorney Ron Nichols of Carlisle, court records indicated that Cross is scheduled for a show cause hearing in both matters before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

In federal court Friday, Kearney set an initial trial date of Oct. 31 for Cross to appear before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.