Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says sales tax solely focused on infrastructure may be necessary

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at a recent public forum that the city will likely need a new sales tax to specifically fund infrastructure work at some point in the future.

After citing unmet needs, Scott said that eventually, "we're gonna probably have to have another sales tax that's solely focused on infrastructure -- infrastructure alone."

He suggested that such a tax would aid overall economic development but did not elaborate, saying they would get to it at another date.

Scott's remarks came as he closed out the Ward 1 public forum on upcoming capital-improvement projects following a presentation and Q&A session facilitated by other officials.

The meeting took place on the campus of Philander Smith College on Wednesday.

Little Rock officials have been hosting public meetings across the city to solicit input on how to deploy the upcoming bond proceeds for streets, drainage and parks.

Little Rock voters in an Aug. 9 referendum approved an extension on three mills to fund six categories of capital improvements -- streets, drainage, fire apparatus, parks, construction of a municipal court building and land acquisition at the Little Rock Port -- via a $161.8 million bond issue.

A mill equals one-tenth of a cent, meaning each mill works out to a dollar in tax paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a particular property.

This time, the bonds are expected to be issued in as many as three series, City Manager Bruce Moore has said.

Roughly half of the bond proceeds will fund street and drainage improvements. Those dollars will be divided equally among the city's seven wards after 10% is taken off the top for citywide projects.

Last year, city officials let a three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax specifically for capital improvements expire at the end of 2021 as they pursued a separate 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase.

The now-expired sales tax was on the books for 10 years as a result of a 2011 referendum. Voters approved a five-eighths percent (0.625%) permanent sales-tax increase for operations in the same election.

In a Sept. 14, 2021, special election, roughly 62% of Little Rock voters rejected the proposed 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase.

Scott had lobbied hard for the tax proposal, dubbed "Rebuild the Rock," which was expected to generate $530 million in new revenue over its 10-year lifespan.

If voters had approved the 2021 tax increase, the net increase to the local sales-tax rate would have been five-eighths percent (0.625%) in light of the expiring 2011 capital improvement tax.

The overall sales-tax rate in Little Rock, including state and county taxes, was reduced to 8.625% as of Jan. 1.

Responding to a request for comment via email, including the question of whether the mayor's office had a timeline for a possible tax increase, mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler suggested Scott's remark had been misunderstood.

"There are no plans to pursue a sales tax at this time," Sadler wrote. "However, the Mayor has suggested that additional resources may be necessary in the future, and we remain open to doing whatever is required to address the needs of our city."