LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Ashanti headlining LITFest | ‘Pedal Pass’ live | Library board upholds termination

LITFest to feature Ashanti, J.Howell

The singer Ashanti will perform at the Robinson Center on Oct. 8 as the headliner for Little Rock's first-ever LITFest, according to a news release the city issued on Wednesday.

R&B singer J.Howell will open the show, according to the news release.

Tickets start at $35 and can be obtained via Ticketmaster. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Other musical acts are set to perform from Oct. 6-8 at the venue The Hall, Allsopp Park, the club Trois, locations in the River Market and on Ninth Street as part of LITFest, the city's release said.

City draws cyclists with 'Pedal Pass'

A "Little Rock Pedal Pass" that highlights cycling attractions is now available on mobile devices, according to a news release the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau issued on Monday.

"With the growth in interest in cycling at all levels and the addition of new cycling experience opportunities in Little Rock and central Arkansas, we hope that the Little Rock Pedal Pass further encourages people to get outside and explore Little Rock on two wheels," Gina Gemberling, the president and chief executive officer of the visitors bureau, said in a statement.

The visitors bureau unveiled a similar "attractions pass" in May.

Signing up with the pass and checking in at locations can earn users stickers and a bandanna, plus entries into quarterly sweepstakes, according to the release. The pass was reportedly built with technology company Bandwango.

More information is available from visit littlerock.com/pass.

Termination at library is upheld

The board of the Central Arkansas Library System on Thursday upheld the decision to terminate a former employee after the individual had appealed the decision.

During the meeting, library system board member Ryan Davis said the personnel committee reviewed documents and videos and also met with the "aggrieved" individual. The committee recommended the board affirm the termination carried out by a supervisor, Davis said.

Board members accepted a motion as such in a voice vote.

Hunger program official leaving

Jasmine Zandi, the coordinator of the Central Arkansas Library System's anti-hunger program known as Be Mighty Little Rock, will depart at the end of this month.

The program facilitates meals for kids and teens outside school hours and over the summer, among other things.

Nate Coulter, the executive director of the library system, wrote in a report prepared for Thursday's system board meeting that Zandi is leaving for another job but is working to help find a successor.

Zandi has served in the role since April 2021, according to Coulter.

At the board meeting, Zandi highlighted the "Little Free Pantries" officials recently placed at seven library system branches that are meant to provide shelf-stable goods to families in need.

Vacancy filled at levee district

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a resolution Tuesday to appoint Tom Staley to fill a vacancy on the board of commissioners of the Riverdale Levee Improvement District.

The vacancy came about as a result of the resignation of Jack East, according to the resolution's text.

The measure was approved with other items as part of the city board's consent agenda.

Staley, an attorney, is of counsel at the Little Rock firm Eichenbaum Liles.

Grand opening set for health clinic

Officials will hold a fall festival and grand opening of a health clinic at the West Central Community Center in Little Rock from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the website of Healthy Connections Inc., the West Central Health Clinic will provide primary care and behavioral health services.

A ribbon-cutting will take place at 3 p.m.