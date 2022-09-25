Little Rock police officer relieved of duty after arrest on domestic-battery charge

An officer with the Little Rock Police Department was arrested Sunday and charged with third-degree domestic battery, authorities said.

Cristian Gallegos has been placed on paid administrative leave and has been relieved of duty, the Little Rock Police Department said.

At around 2:36 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a house in the 6500 block of Brookview Drive, about a mile north-northwest of the South University Avenue interchange with Interstate 30. Officers were responding to a call about a battery, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers at the scene determined that the female victim had physical injuries. Relatives of the victim told police that Gallegos had struck their daughter, the news release said.

Gallegos has been with the Little Rock Police Department since February 2019. The investigation is ongoing, and the Police Department stated that an internal affairs investigation will also be conducted.