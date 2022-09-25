Local notes including SoNA, OLLI, Ozark Folkways

United Way

United Way of Northwest Arkansas has appointed Dallas Mudd and Christina Hinds to new positions in Arkansas 211. Mudd was named executive director, and Hinds is vice president of business development. These roles reflect the expansion of 211 services throughout the state.

Arkansas 211 is a confidential information and referral service that connects people to essential health and human services online and over the phone. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for help with issues that include assistance with food, childcare, behavioral health, housing, utility assistance, domestic violence and much more.

"We're thrilled to have these two United Way leaders who can take 211 into the future," said Jackie Hancock, United Way of Northwest Arkansas president and CEO. "The use of 211 has exploded in the last couple of years. Dallas and Christina have the expertise we need to guide 211 though this time of tremendous growth."

Information: arkansas211.org or unitedwaynwa.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

SoNA

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas has announced the creation of a new senior staff position and the appointment of Natalie Fernandez to the role of music education director of SoNA, effective this month.

In her new role, Fernandez will lead SoNA's educational outreach endeavors. She will oversee and implement existing programs like SoNA Mentors, which sends teaching artists out into Northwest Arkansas schools to both perform and coach local music students. Previously SoNA Mentors included strings, and now under Fernandez' leadership, with support from the Walmart Foundation, will expand to also include woodwinds, brass and percussion. Fernandez will also oversee and manage educational outreach performances and experiences, ranging from large orchestral performances to smaller creative chamber music performances and collaborations aimed at inspiring and engaging young minds.

A significant focus of the position will also be to continue the expansion of SoNA's outreach efforts and to develop new programs aimed at serving youth populations that are under-resourced in arts education. Through all of this SoNA is committed to equitably cultivating the next generation of artists, leaders, audiences, and culturally-aware citizens. The organization looks forward to announcing future program updates.

This position is made possible by a generous gift from SoNA board member Marti Sudduth and Kelly Sudduth.

Information: sonamusic.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• Sept. 26: Civics 102 -- The Electoral College: Why It Was Created and How it Works. As a follow up to Civics 101, Bob Rodweller, formerly with the Federal Reserve, will discuss the history of the Electoral College, how it works and impacts the presidential election process. 10 a.m. to noon. Drake Airfield, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Sept. 26: U. S. Diplomats: What They Do and Why It Matters. Join retired Foreign Service Officers Phillip and Rebecca Thompson as they share an overview of the U. S. diplomatic service. 2 to 4 p.m. Mount Sequoyah. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Sept. 27 to Nov. 15: Practical Spanish. For the beginning student, these classes focus on common situations from everyday life. 9 to 11 a.m. OLLI Office. $85 members, $100 nonmembers.

• Sept. 27: Wit and Wisdom of Aging. Join generations scholar, Judith Tavano, as we look at aging. What's good, what's not, what we can't change and what we can. 2 to 4 p.m. Butterfield Trail Village. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Sept. 28: I Have Nothing to Wear: Clean Your Closet & Build a Capsule Wardrobe. Zoom in and learn the five steps to organize any closet. 2 to 4 p.m. Zoom. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Sept. 29: Virtual Mozzarella Making {at Home}. Fresh mozzarella is life changing. Participants will learn the techniques, ingredients and equipment needed to create mozzarella at home. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Zoom. $45 members, $60 nonmembers.

• Sept. 30: Buffalo River Canoeing Adventure. Join columnist Flip Putthoff as he recounts his solo float of the entire Buffalo River. 1 to 2 p.m. Hobbs State Park. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

OLLI is also hosting a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Sassy's Red House, 708 N. College. OLLI membership is not required.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or email olli@uark.edu.

Folkways

Ozark Folkways is accepting submissions of boxes with creations inside -- or mostly inside. Artists of all abilities and ages are invited to participate. Some possible ideas: altars in memory of someone, an assemblage of items that appeal to you, a small structure, a small room with furniture, holiday inspirations, literary themes, almost anything that is artistic and attached to a box. sturdy boxes, cigar boxes, Altoid boxes, an old drawer, any box of reasonable size that you have, create or buy. Small wooden boxes are available at Dollar Tree and possibly other places. If the box needs to hang, it must come with wire already in place on the back of the box. You may offer your piece for sale (OFW asks 30% of profits) or choose to keep it.

Entry fee is $5, and deadline for submissions is noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ozark Folkways or noon to 4 p.m. at 1747 Rayview Drive in Fayetteville.

Information: ozarkfolkways.org or email erin.gaylor@gmail.com or tracieslattery@gmail.com.