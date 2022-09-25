• "God bless you, let's have some music," said Elton John. With that, the White House South Lawn was transformed into a musical lovefest Friday night as John played a farewell gig to honor everyday heroes like teachers, nurses and AIDS activists. But as it turns out, the event was also to honor the 75-year-old British songwriter, as President Joe Biden surprised him with the National Humanities Medal for helping people rise up for justice. John seemed almost overcome by the accolade, telling the audience of 2,000 people: "I don't know what to say. ... I don't know how to take a compliment very well, but it's wonderful to be here amongst so many people who have helped my AIDS foundation and my heroes, the ones that work day to day on the front line." He said he'd played some beautiful venues before, but the stage in front of the White House, beneath a massive open-air tent on a perfect autumn night, was "probably the icing on the cake." He kicked off the show with "Your Song," his first big international hit. The intimate guest list included teachers, nurses, front-line workers and LGBTQ advocates, plus former first lady Laura Bush, civil-rights advocate Ruby Bridges, education activist Malala Yousafzai and Jeanne White-Ginder, an AIDS activist and the mother of Ryan White, who died from AIDS-related complications in 1990. Despite the presence of plenty of lawmakers, the political speak was kept to a minimum, except for when John said, "I just wish America would be more bipartisan on everything." Biden and first lady Jill Biden talked about the singer's activism, the power of his music and his all-around goodness. The event was dreamed up and paid for by A+E and the History Channel. "Seamus Heaney once wrote, and I quote, 'Once in a lifetime, the longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up, and hope and history rhyme," Biden said. "Throughout his incredible career, Sir Elton John has been that tidal wave, a tidal wave to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme." John punctuated the hits with emotional tidbits of his history, including a shout-out to Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush for his administration's emergency plan for AIDS relief, and a story of how a dying Ryan White and his mother pushed him into advocacy in the first place, and helped him get sober. "I wouldn't be here talking tonight," he said. "They saved my life." He then dedicated "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" to Ryan.

• Rudolph Giuliani is looking at jail time if he fails to pay ex-wife Judith Nathan $235,000 next month, a Manhattan judge ordered Friday. Judge Michael Katz's order came after Giuliani, the ex-mayor of New York and current Donald Trump adviser, skipped a court hearing in a lawsuit Nathan filed over his failure to heed the terms of their 2019 divorce settlement, court officials said. Katz issued the order orally during the hearing Giuliani missed, a court official said. At a previous hearing, Giuliani said he would pay Nathan what she's owed -- but specified a much lower amount and complained she didn't file her paperwork properly.

President Joe Biden greets David Furnish, husband of Elton John, after Biden presented him with a National Humanities Medal after a concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



David Furnish, husband of Elton John, left, Elton John, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo after Biden presented Elton John with a National Humanities Medal after a concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. John is calling the show "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. John is calling the show "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. John is calling the show "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. John is calling the show "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. John is calling the show "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," a reference to a poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



President Joe Biden speaks as David Furnish, husband of Elton John, left, Elton John and first lady Jill Biden listen after Biden presented him with a National Humanities Medal after a concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

