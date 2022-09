NFL Capsules

Chiefs at Colts

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 6 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 17-10; Colts beat Chiefs 19-3 on Oct. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Chargers 27-24; Colts lost at Jaguars 24-0

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(16) 110.5;RUSH;115.5 (12)

(6) 293.0;PASS;252.0 (10)

(5) 403.5;YARDS;367.5 (13)

(T2) 35.5;POINTS;10.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(11) 89.0;RUSH;86.5 (T9)

(21) 252.5;PASS;228.5 (15)

(19) 341.5;YARDS;315.0 (11)

(18) 22.5;POINTS;22.0 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 13-2 as a starter in September with 48 TD passes, 3 INTs and 12 games of at least 3 passing TDs. He also has 11 300-yard games in September.

Saints at Panthers

Noon (Fox)

LINE Saints by 2 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 29-26; Saints beat Panthers 18-10 on Jan. 2

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Buccaneers 20-10; Panthers lost at Giants 19-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(9) 126.5;RUSH;100.0 (20)

(18) 220.0;PASS;168.0 (30)

(17) 346.5;YARDS;268.0 (28)

(T19) 18.5;POINTS;20.0 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(23) 136.5;RUSH;160.0 (29)

(11) 201.5;PASS;150.0 (3)

(17) 338.0;YARDS;310.0 (9)

(21) 23.0;POINTS;22.5 (T18)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints WR Michael Thomas has 11 catches for 122 yards and 3 TDs in his first 2 games this season after missing last season with a ankle injury.

Ravens at Patriots

Noon

LINE Ravens by 3

SERIES Patriots lead 11-4; Patriots beat Ravens 23-17 on Nov. 15, 2020

LAST WEEK Ravens lost to Dolphins 42-38; Patriots won at Steelers 17-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(18) 109.0;RUSH;101.0 (19)

(9) 264.5;PASS;222.5 (17)

(12) 373.5;YARDS;323.5 (22)

(T4) 31.0;POINTS;12.0 (T29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(8) 84.5;RUSH;78.0 (T5)

(32) 379.0;PASS;197.0 (9)

(32) 463.5;YARDS;275.0 (4)

(23) 25.5;POINTS;17.0 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is looking for his third game in a row with three or more passing TDs. He has 5 TDs (3 passing, 2 rushing) and 1 INT in 2 career starts vs. New England.

Bills at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Bills by 5 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 60-51-1; Bills beat Dolphins 26-11 on Oct. 31

LAST WEEK Bills beat Titans 41-7; Dolphins won at Ravens 42-38

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(T14) 111.0;RUSH;75.5 (T28)

(T4) 302.5;PASS;351.5 (1)

(3) 413.5;YARDS;427.0 (2)

(1) 36.0;POINTS;31.0 (T4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(1) 66.0;RUSH;116.5 (17)

(2) 149.0;PASS;255.5 (23)

(2) 215.0;YARDS;372.0 (21)

(2) 8.5;POINTS;22.5 (T18)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bills have won the past 7 matchups against the Dolphins dating back to October 2018. Buffalo won at Miami 35-0 last season but will be facing an improved Dolphins team that has defeated New England and Baltimore.

Bengals at Jets

Noon

LINE Bengals by 5 1/2

SERIES Jets lead 18-10; Jets beat Bengals 34-31 on Oct. 31

LAST WEEK Bengals lost at Cowboys 20-17; Jets won at Browns 31-30

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(T14) 111.0;RUSH;88.0 (23)

(14) 232.0;PASS;303.0 (3)

(18) 343.0;YARDS;391.0 (8)

(T19) 18.5;POINTS;20.0 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(12) 91.0;RUSH;123.5 (21)

(13) 211.0;PASS;216.0 (14)

(7) 302.0;YARDS;339.5 (18)

(T15) 21.5;POINTS;27.0 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH The defending AFC champion Bengals look to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2019 when they opened 0-11 before beating the Jets in Week 13.

Lions at Vikings

Noon

LINE Vikings by 5 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 79-40-2; Lions beat Vikings 29-27 on Dec. 5, 2021

LAST WEEK Lions beat Commanders 36-27; Vikings lost at Eagles 24-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(3) 186.0;RUSH;94.0 (21)

(19) 219.5;PASS;235.5 (13)

(4) 405.5;YARDS;329.5 (T20)

(T2) 35.5;POINTS;15.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(26) 152.0;RUSH;137.0 (24)

(27) 273.5;PASS;275.0 (29)

(30) 425.5;YARDS;412.0 (29)

(31) 32.5;POINTS;15.5 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 9 catches for a career-high 116 yards and 2 TDs last week vs. Washington, is the first player in NFL history with at least 8 catches and a TD in 6 consecutive games.

Texans at Bears

Noon

LINE Bears by 2 1/2

SERIES Texans lead 4-1; Bears beat Texans 36-7 on Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Texans lost at Broncos 16-9; Bears lost at Packers 27-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(27) 78.5;RUSH;139.5 (8)

(24) 188.0;PASS;76.5 (32)

(29) 266.5;YARDS;216.0 (32)

(T26) 14.5;POINTS;14.5 (T26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(30) 163.0;RUSH;189.5 (32)

(26) 270.5;PASS;183.0 (7)

(31) 433.5;YARDS;372.5 (22)

(T9) 18.0;POINTS;18.5 (T12)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Justin Fields has attempted a league-low 28 passes and his 15 completions are tied for 31st among qualifiers.

Raiders at Titans

Noon

LINE Raiders by 1 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 30-21; Titans beat Raiders 42-21 on Dec. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Raiders lost to Cardinals 29-23 in OT; Titans lost at Bills 41-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(30) 72.0;RUSH;86.5 (T24)

(11) 250.0;PASS;186.5 (25)

(23) 322.0;YARDS;273.0 (27)

(13) 21.0;POINTS;13.5 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(16) 109.5;RUSH;169.5 (31)

(28) 274.5;PASS;234.5 (T17)

(23) 384.0;YARDS;404.0 (T25)

(24) 26.5;POINTS;31.0 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry is off to a slow start with just 107 yards rushing in the first two weeks. He'll go up against a Raiders run defense that is allowing 3.7 yards per carry, sixth-best in the NFL this season.

Eagles at Commanders

Noon

LINE Eagles by 6 1/2

SERIES Washington leads 88-81-5; Eagles beat Commanders 20-16 on Jan. 2

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Vikings 24-7; Commanders lost at Lions 36-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;WASH. (RK)

(2) 189.5;RUSH;86.5 (T24)

(7) 281.0;PASS;306.5 (2)

(1) 470.5;YARDS;393.0 (6)

(T4) 31.0;POINTS;27.5 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;WASH. (RK)

(20) 121.5;RUSH;157.0 (28)

(12) 203.5;PASS;247.0 (20)

(14) 325.0;YARDS;404.0 (T25)

(14) 21.0;POINTS;29.0 (T27)

WHAT TO WATCH Washington QB Carson Wentz is facing the Eagles for the first time since he was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis after the 2020 season. Wentz was with the Eagles in 2016-20.

Jaguars at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 7

SERIES Chargers lead 9-3; Chargers beat Jaguars 39-29 on Oct. 25, 2020

LAST WEEK Chargers lost at Chiefs 27-24; Jaguars beat Colts 24-0

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;CHARGERS (RK)

(17) 109.5;RUSH;75.5 (T28)

(12) 247.5;PASS;302.5 (T4)

(14) 357.0;YARDS;378.0 (10)

(12) 23.0;POINTS;24.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;CHARGERS (RK)

(3) 69.5;RUSH;78.5 (7)

(17) 234.5;PASS;214.0 (19)

(8) 304.0;YARDS;319.5 (13)

(5) 14.0;POINTS;23.0 (T21)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers QB Justin Herbert is questionable after he fractured rib cartilage against the Chiefs on Sept. 15. Chase Daniel would make his first start since 2019 if Herbert cannot go.

Packers at Bucs

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Buccaneers by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 33-23-1; Buccaneers beat Packers 31-26 on Jan. 24, 2021

LAST WEEK Packers beat Buccaneers 27-10; Buccaneers won at Saints 20-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;BUCS (RK)

(6) 157.0;RUSH;112.0 (13)

(20) 219.0;PASS;191.5 (23)

(11) 376.0;YARDS;303.5 (24)

(23) 17.0;POINTS;19.5 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;BUCS (RK)

(27) 153.0;RUSH;85.5 (9)

(4) 158.5;PASS;190.5 (8)

(10) 311.5;YARDS;276.0 (5)

(7) 16.5;POINTS;6.5 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Today marks only the fifth time that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady have faced off as starting quarterbacks. Brady's teams have won 3 of the 4 previous matchups.

Rams at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE Rams by 3 1/2

SERIES Rams lead 47-39-2; Rams beat Cardinals 34-11 on Jan. 7

LAST WEEK Rams beat Falcons 31-27; Cardinals won at Raiders 29-23 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;CARDINALS (RK)

(31) 58.5;RUSH;123.0 (11)

(15) 231.5;PASS;224.5 (16)

(26) 290.0;YARDS;347.5 (16)

(14) 20.5;POINTS;25.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;CARDINALS (RK)

(14) 105.5;RUSH;104.0 (13)

(16) 231.5;PASS;302.0 (31)

(16) 337.0;YARDS;406.0 (28)

(27) 29.0;POINTS;33.5 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp have teamed up for a touchdown pass in 8 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Falcons at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 1 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 12-8; Seahawks beat Falcons 38-25 on Sept. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Falcons lost at Rams 31-27; Seahawks lost at 49ers 27-7

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(7) 145.5;RUSH;56.0 (32)

(22) 193.0;PASS;178.5 (27)

(19) 338.5;YARDS;234.5 (31)

(9) 26.5;POINTS;12.0 (T29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(15) 108.0;RUSH;146.0 (15)

(24) 253.0;PASS;257.0 (26)

(20) 361.0;YARDS;403.0 (25)

(T27) 29.0;POINTS;21.5 (T14)

WHAT TO WATCH Despite the combination of Rashaad Penny and Ken Walker III, the Seahawks are last in the league in rushing, averaging 56.0 yards per game.

49ers at Broncos

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE 49ers by 1

SERIES 49ers lead 9-7; 49ers beat Broncos 20-14 on Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK 49ers beat Seahawks 27-7; Broncos beat Texans 16-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(4) 182.5;RUSH;126.0 (10)

(29) 169.5;PASS;265.5 (8)

(15) 352.0;YARDS;391.5 (7)

(T19) 18.5;POINTS;16.0 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(2) 67.5;RUSH;78.0 (T4)

(1) 142.5;PASS;165.5 (5)

(1) 210.0;YARDS;243.5 (3)

(T3) 13.0;POINTS;13.0 (T3)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos QB Russell Wilson was 16-4 during the regular season against the 49ers while with the Seahawks (2012-2021) and owns an 8-2 record against current 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan.

Monday's game

Cowboys at Giants

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Giants by 2 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 71-47-2; Cowboys beat Giants 21-6 on Dec. 19

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat Bengals 20-17; Giants beat Panthers 19-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(22) 88.0;RUSH;170.5 (5)

(21) 201.5;PASS;159.0 (31)

(25) 290.5;YARDS;329.5 (T20)

(31) 11.5;POINTS;20.0 (T15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(19) 120.5;RUSH;119.5 (18)

(6) 180.0;PASS;197.5 (10)

(6) 300.5;YARDS;317.0 (12)

(T9) 18.0;POINTS;18.0 (T9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Giants are looking to go 3-0 for the first time since the 2009 season when Tom Coughlin was New York's coach. But the Cowboys have won 9 of the past 10 meetings against the Giants.