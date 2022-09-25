OBU defense tames Harding in 2nd half

ARKADELPHIA -- Ninth-ranked Ouachita Baptist didn't get its usual big outings from its two leading rushers, but the Tigers got everything they needed from a cast of others, namely its defense, to take down the Great American Conference's preseason favorites.

The Tigers' defense came up with critical stops in the first half and stiffened considerably after halftime to hold off No. 7 Harding 21-13 in front of a boisterous crowd Saturday night at Cliff Harris Stadium.

"Man, it was just a great job by those guys," OBU Coach Todd Knight said of his defense, which allowed just 75 yards in the second half. "Our gameplan was really good, and they just executed. It starts with our coaches, and they had them prepared."

That preparation was on full display in the third and fourth quarters.

OBU (4-0, 4-0 GAC) gave up 254 yards in the first half, with 214 of those coming on the ground. But the Tigers held Harding (3-1, 3-1), which came in averaging nearly 352 yards rushing, to 58 yards on 23 carries in the decisive second half.

The Tigers also stopped the Bisons on fourth down three times and forced punts on their final three possessions. While that defensive stability proved to be pivotal throughout for Ouachita Baptist, its offense did what needed to be done when it needed to be done.

T.J. Cole, the nation's third-leading rusher at 159.7 yards per game, finished with 85 yards on 20 carries while Kendal Givens, who averages just under 100 yards rushing, tallied 75 yards on 15 attempts. Still, both were effective enough, especially when it came to keeping the chains moving.

The duo ran the ball on eight of OBU's final nine plays of the game, which allowed the Tigers to run out the final 4:50 to seal the victory and stop Harding's 12-game conference winning streak.

"When you play an option team, a three-phase team, you've got to play ball control," Knight explained. "If we don't do that, [Harding] wins the football game. I thought our guys did a great job of doing that. We threw it when we had to throw it, did what we had to do to win the football game."

Harding endured its share of woes, particularly in the first half. The Bisons turned the ball over on downs twice and missed both an extra point and field goal, yet found themselves trailing 14-13 after the first 30 minutes.

But in the second half, Harding had a hard time getting anything going.

"We didn't make enough plays," said Bisons Coach Paul Simmons, who team had the ball for only 3:07 in the fourth quarter. "We had chances to make plays, and we didn't get it done. I told the guys that we were going to leave it all out there on the field. We went for it on fourth downs and just didn't get them.

"We didn't play our best game, but obviously, [OBU] had a lot to do with that."

Harding delivered the first blow almost immediately on its opening drive. After forcing the Tigers to punt on the game's initial possession, Jhalen Spicer, who ended with 128 yards rushing on 10 carries, took a pitch on the Bisons' second snap, cut back left and outran several defenders for a 77-yard touchdown. Grant Ennis was off on the point-after attempt, leaving Harding with a 6-0 lead.

The Bisons put together another impressive march on their next series until OBU came up with its first fourth-down stop inside its 40. From there, the Tigers went to work.

OBU moved 61 yards in 10 plays, with Cole taking direct snaps on six of those. Givens eventually finished things off with a 5-yard touchdown run with 13:50 left in the second quarter to put the Tigers out front.

Harding countered on its following opportunity to regain the lead. Will Fitzhugh completed a 12-play, 65-yard drive -- one that was prolonged by a diving 35-yard catch from Kage Citty on another fourth down -- with a 1-yard dive up the middle that gave the Bisons a 13-7 advantage. However, the Tigers retaliated quickly.

Givens had consecutive 8- and 9-yard runs before Riley Harms connected with Connor Flannigan for a 50-yard touchdown with 5:35 remaining in the quarter. Harding did have a shot to take a lead into halftime, but Ennis was wide right on his 22-yard field-goal try at the horn.

Neither defense yielded much following the break with the Tigers generating 105 of their 263 total yards in the second half. But Cole's 7-yard touchdown run with 1:31 to go in the third quarter gave OBU a cushion that Harding was unable to diminish.

"These guys have won a lot of games," Knight said of his team. "I'm very, very proud of them. This is a big win for us this year because it's the one we played [Saturday]. Next week will be even bigger."