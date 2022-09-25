Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Adair County, Okla., deputy was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting earlier this month near Lincoln.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, said Travis Adams, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested on charges stemming from a Sept. 3 shooting at 11202 Pleasant Hill Road, west of Lincoln. Adams is charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault. He was booked in the Washington County jail at around 9 p.m. Friday and was released on a $50,000 bond at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Adams is expected to appear in court on Monday.

According to information from the sheriff's office, deputies were called Sept. 3 at around 5:30 p.m. to the Pleasant Hill Road address, where they found that Justin Hellyer had been shot twice in the abdomen by Adams, who was off-duty at the time.

A Central Emergency Medical Services ambulance was called to the residence, and Hellyer was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Washington County's Criminal Investigation Division handled the investigation. A witness reportedly recorded part of the shooting with a cellphone, and detectives obtained the video.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said the shooting took place at Adams' home. Adams had been told he was being evicted and Hellyer is a relative of the property owner, Cantrell said.

Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie said Adams was a former jailer and reserve officer training to become a full-time, certified officer.

He said Adams is still employed by the sheriff's office and was on administrative leave during the investigation, but has still been in training.