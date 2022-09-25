Oklahoma deputy arrested Friday in Lincoln shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Adair County, Okla., deputy was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Lincoln.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, said Travis Adams, 33, of Lincoln was arrested on charges stemming from a Sept. 3 shooting at 11202 Pleasant Hill Road, west of Lincoln. Adams is charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault. He was booked in the Washington County's jail about 9 p.m. Friday. He was released on a $50,000 bond about 2 p.m. Saturday.

He's expected to appear in court on Monday.

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Pleasant Hill Road address around 5:52 p.m. Sept. 3. Deputies found Justin Hellyer had been shot twice in the abdomen by Adams, who was off-duty at the time.

A Central Emergency Medical Services ambulance was called to the residence, and Hellyer was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Washington County's Criminal Investigation Division handled the investigation. A witness recorded part of the shooting with a cell phone, and detectives obtained the video.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said the shooting took place at Adams' home. Adams had been told he was being evicted and Hellyer is a relative of the property owner, Cantrell said.

Cantrell said Hellyer made a statement to investigators after he was taken to the hospital and was interviewed again Friday.

Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie said Adams was a former jailer and reserve officer training to become a full-time, certified officer.

Ritchie said he supports Adams "100%" and will be "standing behind" his employee.

He said Adams is still employed by the Sheriff's Office and was on administrative leave during the investigation, but has still been in training.