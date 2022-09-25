OPINION|PAPER TRAILS: Equipment manager helps Hogs dress for success

A lot of work goes into getting the Arkansas Razorbacks football team ready to hit the field each Saturday.

No, we're not talking about practicing and scrimmaging and learning the playbook and all that stuff. Instead, we've been thinking of the people behind the scenes who make sure the players and coaches have everything they need each week to destroy their foes. (We're writing this on Friday, by the way. For details on how the Hogs did against Texas A&M last night, flip over to Sports.)

Dalton Withrow is in his first year as director of football equipment operations for the Razorbacks. This, of course, is a pretty busy time of year for Withrow and his crew, which includes full-time assistant Matt Saucier, graduate assistant Daniel Beavers and 14 student assistants.

"We're working seven days a week," the 29-year-old Withrow says. "There are really no off days. We're constantly getting ready for the next week, re-sewing jerseys, cleaning up the game helmets, getting stuff ready for the next practice."

Last week, they were preparing for the first away game of the season and would soon be loading the team's new, customized 18-wheeler for the Texas trip.

The work isn't just limited to the next game and outfitting the more than 170 players and coaching staff. Withrow says he's constantly working on orders from equipment providers like Nike for the next season and keeps tabs on inventory to make sure everything is well-stocked.

And there is more to the job than just taking care of uniform needs.

"If [players] need a toothbrush, mouthwash, a comb, we've got it all for them," Withrow says. "We go above and beyond to make sure our coaches and athletes are taken care of."

Some players may have special requests, he adds, like a certain kind of glove, cleats, compression top or other accessory. Some coaches prefer visors to caps, and head coach Sam Pittman has his own trunk of apparel.

There are aesthetics involved in these athletics, as well, and Withrow says he plans to maintain the Hogs' traditional style.

"We're trying to keep the classic, clean look. When you see our helmets, when you see our uniforms, you're going to know that's Arkansas."

Withrow is from Oklahoma and played football through high school. He got into equipment management as a student at the University of Central Arkansas, and last year was the assistant to former Razorbacks director Jake Rosch.

"It gets stressful, but Jake taught me to survive and advance," he says. "That's what we do in equipment. I love football ... and this is as close as you can get on Saturdays without playing or coaching. Working for the Razorbacks is a dream come true. Go, Hogs!"

