100 years ago

Sept. 25, 1922

• Yeggs, the first to operate in Little Rock for many months, cracked a safe in the general merchandise store operated by W.H. Holiman, 3201 West Twelfth Street, Saturday night and escaped with $40 in money and $60 in checks. That the robbers were professionals was evidenced by the fact that no one living in the neighborhood of the store recalled having heard an explosion or seeing anything unusual during the night. The robbery was not discovered until 1:30 o'clock yesterday afternoon when Mr. Holiman visited the story.

50 years ago

Sept. 25, 1972

• The state Board of Corrections Saturday tentatively approved a budget that would require more than $4 million for fiscal 1973-74 and almost $5 million for 1974-75. The budget requests from the Board will be presented to the Legislative Council November 2 and they may be lowered or raised by the state Correction Department staff before then. The Commission also approved the tentative plans for the $16,000 Women's Reformatory at Pine Bluff, which is to be completed by July 1, 1974.

25 years ago

Sept. 25, 1997

YUKON, Okla. -- More than a year after police dragged the decomposing bodies of Bill Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Powell, out of Illinois Bayou near Russellville, two men have been charged in their murders. On the same day that capital murder charges were filed in Pope County against Chevie Kehoe, 24, law enforcement officials arrested Danny Graham, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, on the same charges in Yukon, Okla. ... Both Chevie Kehoe and Graham have been suspects since the Muellers' disappearance from their home at Tilly, about 35 miles northeast of Russellville, in early January 1996. But law enforcement officials never acknowledged they were suspects in the murders, saying only that Chevie Kehoe was a "key figure" in their investigation.

10 years ago

Sept. 25, 2012

• More Arkansas students took the rigorous Advanced Placement exams last spring than in any year previously, and more students earned scores high enough on those exams in 2012 to receive college credit, state officials said Monday. The state showed a 7.4 percent increase in the number of Advanced Placement test-takers and an 11.8 increase in the number of scores of 3, 4 or 5 on the tests in 2012 compared with the previous year. Scores of 3 or higher on the tests typically qualify students for college hours or placement in advanced college courses for their high school work. "We have had phenomenal results," Mary Kathryn Stein, Arkansas Education Department program coordinator for gifted and talented education and Advanced Placement, said Monday about the program that is intended to improve college-going and graduation rates in a state where fewer than 20 percent of adults have a college degree. To that end, Arkansas is the only state in the nation that pays the Advanced Placement test fees for all public school students who take Advanced Placement courses. "It's amazing what has been done because of the really forward progressive legislation in this area," Stein said. "This is something Arkansans can pat themselves on the back about."