Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:48 a.m.

Police arrest man during traffic stop

North Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a man following a traffic stop where officers said they found drugs and guns in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Montique Dodson, 25, of North Little Rock, was pulled over on Sykes Drive near Interstate 30 East around 8:15 a.m. for speeding, the report states. Officers said they smelled marijuana in the vehicle and removed Dodson and a passenger for a search.

Dodson reportedly told police he had a "blunt" and a pistol on him, and officers found a loaded .4o-caliber pistol in his pocket. A search of the vehicle located another loaded handgun, suspected marijuana and hydrocodone pills, police said.

Dodson was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and two drug possession counts, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon.

Print Headline: Police arrest man during traffic stop

