Prep football roundup

Alma 41, Clarksville 13

Joe Trusty fired 2 touchdowns to lead the Airedales to a win in the 5A-West Conference opener.

Alma is 4-0 for the first time since 2004.

Trusty threw for 114 yards on 8-of-11 passing, including a 38-yard bomb to slot receiver Ian Rhoads.

Alma scored first on Israel Towns-Robinson's 3-yard touchdown run and added two other short drives, including the scoring pass to Rhoads and Trusty's 21-yard run late in the first half.

Towns-Robinson added a 12-yard run and Carlos Gonzalez' 63-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.

Alma (4-0, 1-0) travels to Farmington next Friday.

Prairie Grove 48, Pea Ridge 31

Connor Hubbs and Ethan Miller scored three touchdowns apiece as Prairie Grove began 5A-West Conference play with a victory at Pea Ridge.

Miller hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Camden Patterson in the second quarter and gave the Tigers (3-1, 1-0) a 14-10 lead in the second quarter, and Prairie Grove made it stand on a fourth-and-goal play inside the 1. Coner Whetsell then scored from 6 yards out before Miller scored on a 50-yard run and Hubbs added a 25-yard run to make it a 35-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Pea Ridge (1-3, 0-1) pulled within 35-17 on Gavin Dixon's 24-yard touchdown pass to Caden Thompson, but Miller scored from 2 yards out and Hubbs added a 47-yard touchdown run to end Prairie Grove's scoring. The Blackhawks closed out the scoring on Dixon's 7-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Wright, followed by Jonathan Lyons' 69-yard fumble recovery.

Shiloh Christian 55, Dardanelle 0

The Saints opened play in the 5A-West in grand style with a shutout win at home.

Senior quarterback Eli Wisdom had a big game for Shiloh Christian (3-1, 1-0), going 16-of-24 passing for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, and rushing for 125 yards on 9 carries and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Bodie Neal caught 8 passes for 115 yards and a score for the Saints, and Bo Williams added 74 yards on the ground with 2 touchdowns.

Shiloh Christian will be on the road next week at Clarksville.

Ozark 50, Berryville 15

Landon Wright accounted for 5 touchdowns as the Hillbillies rolled to a mercy-rule win in the 4A-1 Conference opener Friday night.

Wright was 10-of-11 passing for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns, and rushed for 131 yards and 2 more scores on just 4 carries to pace the Ozark offense.

Wright scored on runs of 67 and 63 yards for Ozark (2-2, 1-0).

Eli Masingale and Gavin Gilbreth also scored rushing touchdowns for the Hillbillies.

Ozark will travel to Green Forest next week.

Gentry 49, Huntsville 13

Chris Bell threw for four first-half touchdowns and ran for another score to lead unbeaten Gentry to a 4-1 Conference victory at home over winless Huntsville.

Bell hit Dillon Owens with a 7-yard touchdown pass, and his 35-yard pass to Dillon Jarnagan with 2 seconds left in the first quarter gave the Pioneers (4-0, 1-0) the lead for good. Huntsville (0-4, 0-1) cut it to 14-13 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Amos Mayes to Phillip Litterell, but Bell responded with touchdown passes of 50 yards to Jarnagan and 79 yards to Addison Taylor as Gentry enjoyed a 28-13 halftime cushion.

Bell added a 7-yard touchdown run, then the Pioneers forced the running clock into effect after Jonathon Carter had a 46-yard touchdown run and Ty Hays scored on a 64-yard run.

Lavaca 41, Cedarville 14

Maddox Noel accounted for four first-half touchdowns as Lavaca rolled to a 3A-1 Conference victory at Cedarville.

Noel threw touchdown passes of 8, 35 and 26 yards and added a 22-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down play to give the Golden Arrows (4-0, 1-0) a 26-0 halftime cushion. Lavaca went on to force the running clock with a 30-yard interception return for a score, followed by Dakota Hartsfield's 56-yard touchdown run with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

Cedarville avoided a shutout when Hayden Morton scored on a 33-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, then the Pirates scored on the last play when Lane Hightower hit Jace Baker with a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Baker had 105 yards on 16 carries for Cedarville (1-3, 0-1), while Colton Arnold added 89 yards on 20 carries.

Elkins 28, Gravette 14

Quarterback Dizzy Dean threw for two touchdowns and Shawn Chairs rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead Elkins (3-1, 1-0) to the win.

Dean completed 14 of 21 passes for 200 yard. Chairs rushed for 205 yards on 16 carries and also catch four passes for 46 yards.

Aden Williams also added three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Landon Haney led the Elkins defense with 11 tackles, including a sack. Dalton Schuman added eight tackles, including five for loss. Aden Williams chipped in four tackles, an interception and three pass break-ups.

Booneville 75, Hackett 46

There was plenty of offense in Booneville's 3A-1 Conference win at Hackett's Mills Field Friday night.

The Booneville Bearcats (3-1, 1-0) got a combined 477 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns from Dax Goff and Trace Hall.

The Hackett Hornets (1-3, 0-1) countered with 449 yards and seven touchdowns from Cole Ketchum.

Hall ran 14 times for 222 yards and scored on runs of 23, 19, 36, 50, and 8 yards. He also caught a 23-yard pass.

Goff ran 13 times for 225 yards and scored on runs of 39, 80, 15, and 30 yards. He also threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Mattson.

Bearcat fullback Cody Elliott also ran for 116 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown run.

Ketchum was 25 of 40 for 431 yards and three touchdown passes to Brycen Hamilton, who finished with nine catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns to Kamron Elkins. Ketchum ran for 2 TDs as well

Mansfield 18, West Fork 14

The Tigers grabbed an 18-7 halftime lead and leaned on the defense in the second half to earn the 3A-1 Conference win.

Mansfield (4-0, 1-0) wiped out an early 7-6 deficit with a pair of touchdowns to grab the lead.

Fisher Willsey scored on a 3-yard run, the second of two rushing touchdowns, to give the Tigers the lead in the second quarter.

Quarterback Cole Kindle connected with Peyton Martin on a 12-yard scoring strike, but the two-point try failed leaving the lead at 18-7.

Kindle completed 23-of-34 passes for 228 yards. Tyler Turnipseed finished with 11 catches for 91 yards. Martin had seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Charleston 41, Greenland 6

Quarterback Brandon Scott threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Tigers past Greenland.

Bryton Ketter caught two touchdown passes while Tyton Jones, Sebastian Gaona, and Brevyn Ketter caught one apiece. Hunter Little and Brycen Kindrix each contributed six tackles and an interception on defense for Charleston (3-1, 1-0).

Lincoln 42, Green Forest 12

Drew Moore threw for 371 yards and 4 touchdowns to guide the Wolves (3-1, 1-0) past the Tigers in the 3A-1 Conference opener.

Kale Jones caught 4 passes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns in addition to rushing for two scores. Kellen Price and Jace Birkes also added touchdown catches for Lincoln.