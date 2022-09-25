Real estate transactions

Riverhouse/ML-BWP, LLC.; Riverhouse/1031, LLC., to Passco Riverhouse DST, Pt NE 32-2N-12W, $54,457,500.

Maumelle Housing Associates, LLC., to Highland Pointe Property Investors, LLC.; Wong-Gao Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Shumate Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; XA Properties Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Griffiths Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Paul Trenton Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Weinberg Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Byrne Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Martin Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Warren Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Harder Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Whitney Highland Pointe SPE, LLC.; Rodigues Highland Pointe SPE, LLC L2AR, Maumelle Commercial Park, $25,200,000.

Scott Street Flats, LLC., to EPH 38 Clayton, LLC.; EPH 16 Clayton, LLC.; Leftin Clayton, LLC.; Pretzler Clayton, LLC.; Roderick Long Clayton, LLC., Ls1-6 B25, Original City Of Little Rock, $7,050,000.

FRG Little Rock, LLC., to WNR 10-Shelbyville, LLC.; Champion Gras, LLC., 10200 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Tract 4, Colony West Commercial, $5,285,232 .

Legion Village, LLC., to EPH 38 Row, LLC.; EPH 16 Row, LLC.; Leftin Row, LLC.; Pretzler Row, LLC.; Roderick Long Row, LLC., Ls7-10 B40, Original City Of Little Rock, $4,780,000.

WSCamp, LLC., to GIP Little Rock, LLC., 1301 Wolfe St., Little Rock. L2R B10, Westside Lofts Replat-Centennial, $3,700,000.

Mann Development, LLC., to EPH 38 Mann, LLC.; EPH 16 Mann, LLC.; Leftin Mann, LLC.; Pretzler Mann, LLC.; Roderick Long Mann, LLC., Ls9-10 B76, Original City Of Little Rock, $3,250,000.

Bella Casa, LLC., to Arvest Bank, Lot BR-1AR Tract 13, Chenal Valley GMAC Center, $2,940,300.

Colonel Glenn Storage Center, LLC., to SEP Colonel Glenn, LLC., L4, Colonel Glenn Business Center, $2,225,000.

615 Main, LLC., to EPH 38 Ark, LLC.; EPH 16 Ark., LLC.; Leftin Ark., LLC.; Pretzler Ark., LLC.; Roderick Long Ark., LLC., L4 B7, Original City Of Little Rock, $2,050,000.

Magnolia Flats, LLC., to EPH 31 Magnolia, LLC.; WPH 16 Magnolia, LLC.; Leftin Magnolia, LLC.; Prestzler Magnolia, LLC.; Roderick Long Magnolia, LLC., Ls1-2 B150, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,575,000.

Michael S. Stine; Shelli Stine to Robert Cody Fow; Caroline Fow, 8 Hallen Court, Little Rock. L47 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,340,000.

Maumelle Autowash, LLC., to 7B Partners, LLC., 11921 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. L11, Wal-Mart Commercial, $985,000.

Charter Oak, LLC., to 6301 C St. Little Rock, LLC., 6301 C St., Little Rock. Ls5-6, Henry C. Melrose, $950,000.

PBG Development, LLC., to Payton Seelinger; Chelsea Seelinger, 2600 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B23, Park View, $925,000.

Mark E. Ramm; Katherine W. Ramm; Ramm Living Trust to Thomas Christopher Pledger, 5325 Sherwood Road, Little Rock. Ls181-182, Prospect Terrace No.3, $799,500.

Matthew P. Gawlik; Kristin B. Gawlik to Beau D. McNeff; Cecilia E. McNeff, 45 Maisons Drive, Little Rock. L14 B120, Maisons-Chenal Valley, $755,000.

Bok Soon Kim; Katherine Kim; Brian Kim to Nura, LLC., 4600 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Lot A Tract 1, Humble's 1st, $750,000.

Brandon K. Tedder; Shana M. Tedder; Tedder Revocable Trust to Siraj Madatali Khoja; Anis Siraj Khoja, 1401 Dorado Beach Drive, Little Rock. L58, Hickory Grove Phase III, $725,000.

Edward P. Bolin; May H. Bolin to John M. Downes; Elizabeth A. Downes, 20 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L10 B3, Chenal Valley, $590,000.

Sweatequity, LLC., to Brandon M. Kelly, 1023 N. Polk St., Little Rock. L10 B10, Hollenberg, $575,000.

Winston G. Chandler, Jr.; Sharon Ann Chandler to Stewart B. Yaney; Meredith C. Yaney, 62 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock. L3 B8, Pleasant Valley, $550,000 .

Mid South Property Management, LLC., to Muhammad Ali, 21 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L9 B1, Fletcher Valley, $514,090.

James W. Gentry, Jr., to Craig Kemdall Noel; Nicole Michele Noel, 33 Caurel Court, Little Rock. L16 B56, Chenal Valley, $508,000.

Bernard Jay Patterson; Annabelle L. Patterson to John R. Wilber, Jr., 9802 Dobby Drive, Little Rock. L19, Riverbend On The Arkansas Replat-Riverview Luxury Townhouses, $499,000.

Justin Spencer; Laurie Spencer; Spencer Living Trust to Frank L. Hugus, III; Nancy N. Hugus; Hugus Family Trust, L2 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $484,900.

Gregory Young; Cecil Kirk Files Revocable Trust to Wirges Renting, LLC., Pt W/2 Section 32 & Pt W/2 SW 33-3N-10W, $476,800.

William C. White to Brandon N. Ragsdale; Andrea M. Ragsdale, 3420 Bear Creek Lane, Paron. Pt W/2 NE 28-2N-15W, $475,000.

Caldp, LLC., to Michael Butler; Molly Butler, 12 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L5 B93, Chenal Valley, $475,000.

Samuel Coburn to A To Z Holdings, LLC., 734 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L28 B8, Wildwood Place, $470,000.

Hines Homes, LLC., to Julius Lamont Moore; Latessa Renee Moore, 104 Corniche Lane, Maumelle. L1749, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $466,200.

Robert Dowell Skinner; Diane E. Skinner to Donald Wayne Gauldin, Jr.; Christiawna Joy Gauldin, 1 Woodstream Cove, Little Rock. L85 B2, Woodlands Edge, $465,000.

Nathan C. Culp to Mohammad Pakravan; Atosa Hashemi, L6 B68, Chenal Valley, $460,000.

Stine & Company Prime Real Estate, LLC., to Slaone N. Stine, 101 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L98 B1, Fletcher Valley, $435,000.

Jonathan Woo; Wen Chun Yang to Marcos Salgado; Autumn Salgado, 3009 Maelstrom Circle, Sherwood. L309, Millers Crossing Phase 5, $416,000.

Joshua W. Beal; Hollyann L. Neal to Christopher L. Palmer, 22 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock. L8 B14, The Villages Of Wellington, $414,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC., to Lewis Orange, 212 Copper Way, Little Rock. L20 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $411,500.

Christian Ramos; Maricela A. Ramos; Max Cabrera Revocable Trust to Martha Bendette Glover; Drew Allen Glover, 518 E. 16th St., Little Rock. Parcel C B62, Original City Of Little Rock Replat, $408,500.

David E. Reid, III to Jacob E. Hall, 315 Rock St., Apt. 1607, Little Rock. Unit 1607, River Market Tower HPR, $403,000.

Charles Ray Riggs; Cherye Francine Riggs (dec'd) to Barbara S. Stacks; The Barbara S. Stacks Revocable Trust, 12880 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L18 B1, Walton Heights, $400,000.

Cyril Lemerle to O. D. Patton; Curtistine Patton, 31 Chemin Court, Little Rock. L20 B70, Chenal Valley, $400,000.

Robert R. Miller; Alan R. Miller And Katherine S. Miller Revocable Trust to Natalie Van Schoyck; Nathan Van Schoyck, 501 Club Road, Sherwood. Pt SE SW 6-2N-11W, $395,000.

Khalid Mohammad; Tasneem Fatima to Evan Kerr, 11 Glasgow Court, Little Rock. L30 B21, The Villages Of Wellington, $390,000.

Param Lubana to 2511 Highway 161, LLC., 2511 Ark. 161, North Little Rock. L1, Strawn, $390,000.

LeAnne Winters; Peggy LeAnne Winters; Larry Winters (dec'd) to Jessica L. Wallace; Clint Wallace, 1310 Brush Mountain Trail, Paron. Pt NE NE 31-2N-15W, $386,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC., to David Ryan Williams; Monica N. Williams, 18926 Lochridge Drive, Little Rock. L156, Lochridge Estates, $385,700.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC., to Bryan Graham; Rayna Graham, 17105 Willow Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L84, Bent Tree Estates, $368,000 .

Jennifer Mary Jeffs to Caroline Fortson, L31 B1, Wildwood Place, $365,000.

Deere Builders, LLC., to Andrew T. Maurer; Alyssa L. Maurer, 9841 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L23, Millers Glen Phase 6, $365,000.

David Nagy to Donald G. Deaton, 315 Rock St., Unit 1306, Little Rock. Unit 1306, River Market Tower HPR, $360,000.

Talina Mathews to Carl J. Goehegan; Elizabeth H. Geohegan, 116 Calais Cove, Little Rock. L47 B9, Chenal Valley, $357,000.

Lewis Guy Dillahunty, III; Joy Fulton Dillahunty; The Guy And Joy Dillahunty Family Revocable Trust to Carol Alayne Fike, 1517 Mountain Drive, Little Rock. L164, Leawood Manor 2nd, $356,000.

Herman Shirley, Jr.; Susan J. Shirley; Shirley Revocable Trust to Michael Kuzma; Lauren Kuzma, 2417 Ozark Drive, North Little Rock. L41R B63, Indian Hills, $342,000.

Lamonte W. Grulke; Myranda Grulke to Britni Liberton, 2001 & 2005 W. 17th St., Little Rock. Ls21-22 B33, Centennial, $330,500.

Floyd Mickel Freeman; Patricia K. Freeman; The Mickey And Pat Freeman Trust to Randy Rainwater; Kerry Rainwater, 120 Dickson Drive, Little Rock. L399, Kingwood Place, $325,000.

Karl E. Sorrells; Heidi Sorrells to Kelan D. Watson, 106 Shady Drive, Maumelle. L81, Pleasantwood, $319,900.

Mary W. Powell to Linda M. Armour Bruce, 8140 Austin Gardens Court, Sherwood. L34, Austin Gardens, $317,000.

Natalie Van Schoyck; Nathan Van Schoyck to Darren D. Duckworth, 3216 Stonehill Drive, Sherwood. L58 B11, Stonehill Phase VI, $316,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Jessica Ashley Pfundston, 32 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L19 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $315,000.

Grant W. Bowen; Sharon A. Bowen to Mark Steven Enloe; Michelle Diane Enloe, 3007 Laman Lake Road, Cabot. Pt N/2 NE 11-4N-11W, $305,000.

Marguerite Caracciolo; Ricky Caracciolo to Cheryl Schoeneweis; Amber Tilghman, 57 Stonewall Drive, Jacksonville. L396, Stonewall Phase V, $304,000.

Carley Glenn; Cody Glenn to Rodney J. McCain; Tara McCain, 121 Limoges Court, Maumelle. L669R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $303,000.

William Martin; Karen Caster; Kathryn Gutierrez to Michael Martin, L123, Forest Heights Place, $302,812.

Cope Homes, Inc., to Dorthy J. Matthews, 5701 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L26, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $301,900.

Aquila Argo, LLC., to Linda Jan Buss; Christian Michael Buss, 10 Stoneledge Drive, Maumelle. L108, Stoneledge Phase I, $300,000.

Quentin Connell; Jennie Connell to Sony Chey; Sokhim Lay, 1509 Hidden Creek Drive, Sherwood. L2, Hidden Creek, $290,000.

David Gill; Vicki Gill; David And Vicki Gill Living Trust to Dante Jacuzzi; Susan Jacuzzi Pt NE SW 30-2N-14W, $290,000.

Adam Glasier; Ali Glasier to Elizabeth Riley, 5527 Lee Ave., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B18, Pfeifer, $289,900.

Dennis A. Althoff; Barbara L. Althoff to Robert M. Koehler; Marilyn T. Koehler, 1116 Club Road, Sherwood. L5 B11, Country Club Park, $288,500.

Brent J. Marrigan; Carley J. Harrigan to Alan Kenneth Vedder; Micaela Gale Vedder, L120, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $286,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Joe D. White, Jr.; Kimberly H. White, 66 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L9 B3, Parkside At Wildwood, $285,000.

Kevin Liles; Charlotte Liles to Howard A. Chapin, IV; Alyce K. Chapin, 43 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle. L15C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $285,000.

Cynthia B. New to Narda Spurgeon, 400 Forest Oak Cove, Jacksonville. L8, Forest Oaks Phase, $282,000.

Noah Benjamin Sanders; Bailie Sanders to Braden M. Jones; Melissa Joye Jones, 6307 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Ls64-65, Normandy, $280,000.

Amanda M. Pittman; Alex P. Pittman (dec'd) to Michael McMeekin; Tish McMeekin, L136, North Ridge, $270,300.

Dana Gaddy; Larry J. Suva to Danielle Shelby; Race Shelby, 440 Maple St., North Little Rock. L19 B1, City Grove Townhomes, $270,000.

Aaron Martin Metrailer to Lori Lynn Wincek, 5121 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Ls6-7 B28, Pulaski Heights, $265,000.

Cynthia L. Newcomb; Cynthia L. Newcomb Revocable Trust to Branden Schumacher; Madeline Burke, 5504 N. Hills Blvd, North Little Rock. L38 B17, Overbrook, $260,000.

Caden Freeland to Miranda Wentzel, 5108 Rainer Drive, Jacksonville. L20, Jaxon Terrace Phase XI, $260,000.

Jalisa Carey to MarKeeta S. Hayfort, 12419 Woodbourne Drive, Little Rock. L32 B3, Cherry Creek, $257,500.

Reginald L. Williams; Shundra Williams to Barry Arana Love; Gwendolyn Denice Love, 1308 Myrna Lane, North Little Rock. L69, Cypress Crossing, $255,000.

Marcus A. Hefner; Emilee Hughes to Marley Cole, 50 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L221, Sturbridge Phase III, $254,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC., to Pernell Maxwell, Jr., 7009 Incas Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B28, Indian Hills, $252,000 .

Nicole Marie Schafer to Jeffery Watson; Brittney Watson, 13915 Ironton Cutoff Road, Little Rock. Pt S/2 NW 15-1S-12W, $251,475.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Christine Marie Beets; Bryan Douglas Beets, 10312 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L63, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $250,000.

Christie Outlaw; Christie L. Allen; Christopher Outlaw to Jeannie Wakefield; Anne Leslie Baldwin Maintenance Trust, L428, Pleasantree 1st, $250,000.

Richard Brock Melvin to Tammy Brooks, 1900 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L66, Pint West 3rd Phase 2B, $250,000.

Sarah Elizabeth Henley to Cyril Lemerlem L264, Briarwood, $250,000.

Michael C. Steed; Kamron Steed to Aaron L. Huffman, 4008 Oak Grove Road, North Little Rock. Pt N/2 NW SE 31-3N-12W, $250,000.

Jamayel Toney; The 1217 Florida Avenue Trust to Israel Gutierrez, III, 1217 Florida Ave., Little Rock. L8 B4, Success, $245,000.

Zackery Harris to Kiara Manning, 1800 Landershire Lane, Sherwood. L11 B3, Northbrook, $241,500.

Betty Collins; Louise S. Campbell Revocable Trust to Osborne Leasing, Inc., Pt NW SE 6-2N-11W, $240,000.

Darrell W. Null; Dawn E. Null to Aaron C. Kellett; Gabrielle I. Kellett, 10 Oakleaf Lane, Sherwood. L5 B6, Oakbrooke, $240,000.

Hervie Wayne Chance, Jr.; Estate Of Hervie Wayne Chance, Sr. (dec'd) to Jean Elizabeth Murphy, L3 B69, Lakewood, $239,900.

Michael W. Horn; Mary Ann Horn to Ian C. Stephens; Layne E. Stephens, 126 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle. L27R B2, Villages At New Bedford Phase II, $239,900.

Chad H. Whatley; Michelle A. Whatley to Ian N. Fischer-Laycock; Rebekah D. Wills, 301 N. Schiller St., Little Rock. L9 B2, Virginia Heights, $235,000.

Gary Moran to Levi Bryan; Anel Bryan, 24 McKee Circle, North Little Rock. L8 B8, Lakewood Northeast, $235,000.

James Isaac Allred; Angela Rae Allred to Taylor K. Hornbeck, 2423 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock. L266, Sturbridge Phase IV, $235,000.

Coin G. Graham, III; Betty A. Graham to Garey Wilson; Julie Elliott, 78 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L2, Garden Oaks, $235,000.

Billy Paul Spainhour; The Spainhour Living Trust to Brenda White, 36 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L221, North Pointe, $229,360.

Dean Charles Erickson; Victoria L. Erickson to Shanna M. Francis; Linda K. Francis; Philip N. Francis L2 B332, Park Hill NLR, $222,400.

David A. Hatfield; Lindsey N. Hatfield to Silver Ketron, 18 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L32, Garden Oaks, $220,000.

Victoria Williams; Christopher Williams to Sheleta Davenport; Ronal Louis Johnson, 6740 Red Oak Lane, North Little Rock. L394, Trammel Estates Phase V, $215,000.

Denise Strackbein to Christopher E. Reeves; Kymberly D. Reeves, Pt SE NW 3-3N-15W, $214,000.

Jonathan Isaac Foley; Katerina Foley to Shawn Andrews, Unit 709, 300 Third HPR, $211,000.

Jack M. Flowers; Catherine D. Lensing to Luke Castillo; Brittany Webb, 316 Wedgewood Road, Little Rock. L11 B3, Wedgewood Replat-West Markham Street, $210,000.

Ronald Kent Smith to Kayln Huselton; Jarrett Norwood, 1212 Roberta Ann St., Sherwood. L15, Sherwood Acres Phase 2, $205,000.

Thereasa M. Goodrich to William Hart; Julie Hart, 12609 Janelle Drive, Little Rock. L213, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $202,500.

Nita Nell Wallace to Michael A. Kacmarek; Helen A. Kacmarek, L50, Rolling Meadows, $200,000.

Joseph A. Phillips; Aria C. Smith-Phillips to Sonia Mae Brown, 1410 S. Battery St., Little Rock. L10 B19, Allis & Dickinson's Supplement To Centennial, $197,500.

Matthew Pruett to Nathaniel Woods, Jr., 1009 Matehuala Blvd., North Little Rock. L21 B3, Villages Of San Luis, $195,000.

Thadres A. Hunter; LaTanya N. Hunter to Kathy S. Madden; Michael B. Madden, 100 Traveler Lane, Maumelle. L9, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $195,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp., to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 6 Butterfly Drive, Sherwood. L37, Turtle Creek Phase I, $193,315.

David A. Foreman to George Hanlon; Kristin Cooley, 11 Single Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L158, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $191,000.

Christopher W. Matthews to Danny B. Josefy, 33 Ophelia Drive, Maumelle. L42, Edgepark Phase I, $190,000.

Chad Costa Realtor, Inc., to Latoya D. Muhammad, 1707 Nichols Road, Little Rock. L6 B13, Hicks Interurban, $189,000.

Robert Downing, Jr.; Alexandra Merit Mitchell-Downing to DeLondra Stanley; Kencia Stanley, 1005 Matehuala Blvd., North Little Rock. L22 B3, Villages Of San Luis, $188,000.

Fred L. Clark; Diane Clark to Smith Brothers Development, LLC., 11808 Ashwood Drive, Little Rock. L169, Birchwood, $185,000.

Millard R. Bell; Kristi M. Bell to Amanda Michelle Elmore; Ridge Allan Elmore, 4209 Oak Grove Road, North Little Rock. Tract 11, Stanley's, $185,000.

Carolyn J. Moory to Otis W. Dixon; Brittany K. Young, L153, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $181,000.

Massey Homes, Inc., to Erick Mataes; Ruby Mates, L69, Arbor Oaks Phase II, $180,000.

Jessica L. Snyder-Keathley; Brandon Keathley to Jorgen Larsen; Lindsay Larsen, 2017 San Luis Blvd., North Little Rock. L20 B2, Villages Of San Luis, $180,000.

Robert D. Beckman; Hannah Beckman to University Holdings, LLC., L6 B24, Mountain Park, $180,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Tommy Woodard, 112 Plumdale Drive, Sherwood. L31 B1, Willowood, $180,000.

Larry C. Fritchman; Gail P. Fritchman; The Larry C. Fritchman And Gail P. Fritchman Revocable Trust to Frederick E. Barr; Mary Gresham Buchanan Barr, 2200 Andover Court, Unit 202, Little Rock. Apt 202, Andover Square HPR, $179,900 .

Rance Durden to Judy A. Pressley, 112 Revere Court, Jacksonville. L160, Stonewall Phase II, $175,900.

Scott Douglas Stacks to Shane Haley, 10904 Windridge Drive, Sherwood. L36 B4, Windridge, $175,000.

Grego Grillo; Lori Grillo to Lawrence Hunter Kalb; Jean Kalb, Unit 51 Bldg 13, Foxcroft Woods HPR Phase I, $175,000.

Jerry Ford; Lamonda Slape Corder to Reverend Rocky Hickman; Full Gospel Church At Morgan Ls1-R & 6-R, Aldridge Replat- Cedar Point Heights; Pt NW NE 23-3N-13W, $175,000.

James R. Owen; Heather Owen to Madeline Rose O'Connor, 3809 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L8, William T. Powers, $175,000.

The Field Shop, Inc., to Mr. Clean Services, Inc.; Oasis Cantina & Bar, Inc., 5507 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock. Pt SW SW 19-1N-12W, $175,000.

Alexander E. Beard to Charlene Dolores Thomas; Mark Anthony Thomas, Sr., 1311 Oak Forest Drive, Jacksonville. L38, Parkview, $173,900.

Amanda M. Elmore; Amanda M. Travis to Tammy Sampson Brown, 3004 Salinas De Hidalgo Blvd., North Little Rock. L2 B2, Village Of San Luis, $172,000.

Betty N. Pinckney; The Betty N. Pinckney Revocable Trust to Beth D. Levi; The Beth D. Levi Revocable Trust, L170, Cardinal Heights Section C, $171,500.

Kevin Miller to Bison Capital 1, LLC., L221, Point West 2nd, $165,000.

Richard S. Garcia; Robert M. Garcia to Zane Anderson; Christy Anderson, L51R, Meadowlane Acres, $165,000.

James O'Dell; Lloyd And Gloria O'Dell Revocable Trust to Fosho, LLC., 12 Queens Court, Little Rock. L494, Pleasantree 1st, $165,000.

Majid Jamali; Sara Akbarian to Matthew F. Deline; Susan M. Deline; The Deline Family Trust L10 B2, Gibralter Heights, $161,000.

Andrew J. Warren; Joanna L. Warren to Lakshmi Rajam Pillai, 6715 Sandpiper Drive, Little Rock. L130, Cardinal Heights Section C, $160,100.

James Oliver Miller, III to David Aldana Malia Coonrod, 402 Pickwick Lane, North Little Rock. L40, Crosswinds, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Michael Rader, 2109 S. Taylor St., Little Rock. L8 B38, Cherry And Cox, $158,600.

Joshua M. L. Rowe to Grulke Construction, LLC., L110, Whispering Pines Unrecorded, $155,000.

Andrew Martin Nutt; Karen Joy Nutt; Nutt Family Living Trust to Charles D. Heard; Rachel D. Roy-Heard, 11 Glendale Drive, Little Rock. L141, Brookwood Plat No.2, $152,500.

Cheryl R. Johnson to Cindy L. Haymon, 104 Essex Court, Jacksonville. L183, Stonewall Phase II, $152,000.

Rylwell, LLC., to Guillermo Lemm, 1823 Bishop St., Little Rock. L7 B40, Centennial, $152,000.

Rober C. Boles; Estate Of Christy Lea Boles (dec'd) to Kenneth H. Dover, II, Apt 26, Forest Hill Condominium HPR Phase II, $151,500.

AP-2201, LLC., to Percy Williams; Delana Aguirre, 2108 S. Park St., Little Rock. L14, Adams Replat No.4, $150,000.

JPJ Properties, LLC., to Joshua Aaron Nail; Kaylee Nail, 111 Holly Drive, Sherwood. L14 B2, Holly Hills Estates, $150,000.

Louis Baker to Gary Vaile; Deborah Vaile; Gary And Deborah Vaile Living Trust, Pt W/2 SE NE 6-2N-11W, $150,000.