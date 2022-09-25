Rison Wildcats shut out Dollarway, 51-0

The Dollarway High School Cardinals went all in Friday night against the fierce Rison Wildcats.

But with all of their might, the Cardinals could not hold down the Wildcats. The Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 in 3-A Central) shut out the Cardinals, 51-0.

"Kudos to Coach [Clay] Totty and their program," Dollarway Coach Martese Henry said. "They came out and played sound, mistake-free football."

While the Cardinals have strength, they lack size and depth -- a constant struggle week after week. Rison has proven experience on its side.

Last year, the Wildcats, who have won eight state championships, went 8-4. In the playoffs, the Wildcats lost in the second round to the eventual 3A state champions, Harding Academy. Harding Academy has moved up to 4A this year.

Moody said his players made bad snaps and fumbles.

"Unfortunately, we made too many mistakes and good teams do take advantage of mistakes. I definitely appreciate the effort of our young men. We have to continue to work and get better."