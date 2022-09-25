Second-quarter burst propels Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter as No. 16 Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa 35-27 on Saturday.

Ole Miss (4-0) trailed for the first time this season, 14-7 before the decisive 28-point outburst. Dart threw 31-yard touchdown passes to Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, and Judkins had scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards to complete the rally and build a 35-14 cushion.

"The bottom line is we are 4-0 and that's the best you can be," Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin said. "It's a lot better than being 2-2 which is what a lot of people around the country are right now."

Dart directed consecutive scoring drives of 75, 64, 93 and 46 yards in the quarter and finished 13 of 24 passing with 154 yards, adding 116 yards rushing on 13 carries. The Rebels had 462 yards of total offense, highlighted by 140 yards rushing on 27 carries by Judkins.

"We harp on consistency and we really executed at a high level in the second quarter," Dart said. "We're a talented team but we've got to make the next step in consistency because in the second half, we shot ourselves in the foot."

Tulsa (2-2) was led by Davis Brin, throwing for a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Epps and adding a 1-yard touchdown run. Brin was 7 of 13 passing for 112 yards before exiting with an injury in the second quarter. However, he remained on the sideline in uniform in the second half.

"We had adversity and fought through it," Tulsa Coach Philip Montgomery said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win it late."

Braylon Braxton replaced Brin to finish 9 of 22 passing for 83 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Epps to pull Tulsa to 35-27 in the fourth quarter. The Golden Hurricane, despite 457 yards of total offense, did not cross midfield on their final three possessions.

"The defense stopped them on the last few drives and that was big," Kiffin said. "But we got shut out in the second half on offense and it's clear we've got a lot of work to do."

NO. 1 GEORGIA 39,

KENT STATE 22

ATHENS, Ga. -- Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from Kent State.

The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.

Kent State had a chance to make it a one-score game with less than 13 minutes remaining after Marquez Cooper scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. But a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs with a 32-22 lead. Georgia then finished off the Golden Flashes, driving 75 yards for Kendall Milton's 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 5 1/2 minutes to go.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 45,

BOWLING GREEN 14

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes as Mississippi State bounced back from a loss with a win over Bowling Green.

After having a more balanced attack than normal for most of the first two games, the Air Raid returned for Mike Leach's team against the Falcons. Rogers was 38-of-49 passing, finding 12 different receivers.

It was the third time this season Rogers completed at least 78% of his passes. The six touchdowns tied his own school record that he set a season ago. He also reached 400 yards for the seventh time in his three seasons.

Caleb Ducking had 7 catches for a career-high 96 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-1). Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown and added another 70 yards on two kick returns.

Bowling Green was without starting quarterback Matt McDonald, who was out for an unspecified reason. In his place, Camden Orth went 17-of-28 for 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Falcons (1-3) were outgained 462-246 and had just 45 rushing yards.

