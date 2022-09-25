Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Brandywine Valley

by Janet Carson | Today at 1:19 p.m.

Our second big trip of the year to the Brandywine Valley was a huge success.

  photo    


It is the first time I have taken a group back-to-back, and it worked well with a total of 64 people in 9 days/8 nights.  

  photo    


We had to switch the timing of when we did things because the days of the week were different, but it all worked.  The first group had a welcome dinner (which 20 of us missed due to late flights) so we had a farewell lunch

  photo    


, while the second group had a farewell dinner.

  photo    


 One group saw an extra garden,

  photo    


while the other group got to see the Liberty Bell

  photo    



and surrounds, plus a dahlia show at Longwood Gardens,

  photo    


but otherwise, both groups did the same things.  I actually saw some different things in the same gardens

  photo    


on both tours, so it made the experience quite nice.  

  photo    


We had beautiful weather the entire trip, although for me it could have been about 10 degrees cooler.   The gardens were in prime conditions.

The Brandywine Valley is an area that is in Pennsylvania and Delaware.  We didn't know which state we were in at which garden, but they were all delightful.  We stayed at a really lovely hotel—the Hotel DuPont

  photo    


in Wilmington, Delaware.     The sites we saw in alphabetical order were: Chanticleer,

  photo    


 Charles Cresson’s private garden,

  photo    


the Delaware Center for Horticulture,

  photo    


Hagley Museum and Garden,

  photo    


the Liberty Bell, Longwood Gardens,

  photo    


Mt. Cuba,

  photo    


Nemour’s,

  photo    


and Winterthur. 

  photo    


We learned a lot about the history of the area

  photo    


and the DuPonts, learned a lot of new

  photo    


and interesting plants,

  photo    


met some great new gardeners, 

  photo    


 walked a lot of steps, and ate some really good food.  

  photo    


The first group had an early morning flight delay which slowed us down on arrival, but after that it was smooth sailing for the rest of the flights for both groups.   Both groups of people meshed well with each other and all were on time and smiling every day. 


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT