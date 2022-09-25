UA stars, ‘gentlemen’ strut stuff

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank supporters joined the nonprofit organization Sept. 15 as it kicked off the inaugural Celebrity Bartending Tip-off at Hunt Tower in Rogers.

Board members and other backers vied for earning top tips for the food bank at the inaugural mixology mixer. Emi Cardarelli, Unilever, and Megan Crozier, Walmart, honorary event chairwomen; with Patrick Shanks, Sam's Club; Blane Howard, Nashville recording artist; Jerome Drolet, KraftHeinz; and Tom McDonald, Bayer, were this year's celebrity bartenders.

The Jewels of Giving Gala to benefit the food bank is set for Oct. 15 at the Rogers Convention Center. Tickets for the cocktail attire event are available at nwafoodbank.org/jewels-of-giving-gala.

UA sports

Arkansas Athletics, the Razorback Foundation and A Club joined forces Sept. 16 to laud and induct former University of Arkansas Razorback athletes into the 2022 class of the UA Sports Hall of Fame.

The festivities included a luncheon in the Touchdown Club of the Frank Broyles Athletic Center on the UA campus and the induction ceremony that evening at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The honorees were also recognized at the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State University football game the next evening.

Members of the 2022 class are:

• Joe Adams, football;

• Bill Bakewell, baseball;

• Coach Gary Blair, women's basketball;

• Ruth Cohoon, women's athletics;

• Ray Doakes, men's track and field;

• Katherine Grable, gymnastics;

• Ron Huery, men's basketball;

• Andy Skeels, baseball; and

• Dale White, football.

Gentlemen of Distinction

Hope Cancer Resources welcomed supporters for the 19th annual Gentlemen of Distinction fashion show, dinner and auction Sept. 16 at the Rogers Convention Center. Proceeds from the evening will help the nonprofit organization help cancer patients and their families with financial support for prescriptions, gasoline cards, nutritional supplements and living expenses.

The Bill Fleeman Gentleman of Distinction Award is "given to a local gentleman who has made a difference in the treatment and/or support of cancer patients in Northwest Arkansas." The group presented this year's award to Randy Koontz, who serves on the Board of Directors of Hope Cancer Resources and the Hope Cancer Resources Foundation, "for his tireless and compassionate leadership to make cancer support services available to families in our region living through their personal cancer journey."

This year's Gentlemen of Distinction models were:

• Larry Balle II, M.D., UAMS Health;

• Tyler Brown, Carpet One of NWA;

• Neal Bundrant, Smithfield Foods;

• Cody Davis, Signature Bank;

• Nathan Fridley, Kinder's Seasonings and Sauces;

• Wes Garner, M.D., Highlands Oncology;

• Zach Hocker, Cushman & Wakefield / Sage Partners;

• Sheriff Shawn Holloway, Benton County Sheriff's Department;

• Jonathan Kargas, Phigenics;

• Omar Kasim, Kasim Ventures;

• Josh Lock, The Hershey's Co.;

• Jeff Lynch, Hostess Brands;

• Lehman McNabb, Merrill Lynch;

• Nicolas Mejia, Nestle Coffee Partners;

• Mike Rains, America's Car-Mart;

• Todd Ring, Collier & Associates; and

• Stan Rodgers, First Security.

