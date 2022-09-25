UCA can’t get over the hump against SEMO

Southeast Missouri State quarterback Paxton DeLaurent accounted for 312 yards and three touchdowns Saturday at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leading the Redhawks to a 35-27 win over the University of Central Arkansas with some scoring help from his defense and special teams.

DeLaurent's UCA (1-3) counterpart Will McElvain passed for 284 yards with no touchdowns.

SEMO (3-1) took an early 7-0 lead on a strip sack of McElvain. Henry Pickens III was credited with the sack and Bryce Norman was responsible for the 3-yard scoop-and-score.

UCA's lone passing touchdown came on its first score when running back Kylin James found wide receiver Jarrod Barnes to make it 7-7.

The Bears took their lone lead on a fumble recovery of their own. Defensive back T.D. Williams secured the ball and ran untouched 85 yards down the side of the field to give UCA a 14-7 advantage.

The lead wouldn't hold, though. Two offensive plays, one pass interference penalty and 23 seconds later, DeLaurent hit Ryan Flournoy for a 62-yard touchdown to make it 14-14.

The Bears struggled to find much success running the ball against the Redhawks -- something that had been a strong point since the current crop of running backs arrived on campus last year.

The UCA trio of James, Darius Hale and Trysten Smith combined for 25 yards on 16 carries.

"[We've] got to muster up more runs," said UCA Coach Nathan Brown. "It's been so positive for us last year and then leading into the first three games this year. I mean, we've had success running the football, and we knew that, schematically, this team was a little different on defense. It took us out of our rhythm a little bit, but we've got to figure it out and find a way to get first downs running the football. We've got talented enough running backs to do it."

The Redhawks alternated passes and rushes for five plays, ending with a 14-yard touchdown score from DeLaurent to Johnny King to make it 21-14 at the 4:01 mark of the second quarter.

Bears kicker Hayden Ray made it 21-17 with a 28-yard field goal on the next drive, but Dayln McDonald returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, making it 28-17 with 1:15 left before halftime.

The Bears' defensive unit proved enough support to put the game within reach but lapses on offense and special teams didn't help UCA.

"Usually you don't deserve to win a football game when you give up a touchdown [on a fumble recovery] and a special teams touchdown," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "It's hard to scratch back from that. You take those two touchdowns away and our defense gives up what, 21? Who knows how the game goes if you don't do that, so it's frustrating. We've got to be better in those areas."

UCA gave itself one final chance to score before halftime, but Ray's 34-yard field goal attempt clanged off the left upright to leave it 28-17.

UCA scored 10 points on a Ray field goal and Hale's 1-yard rushing touchdown, but DeLaurent rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

All of UCA's offensive scoring drives happened in 2:32 or less. That left the Bears' defense on the field for over 36 minutes.

"We had a couple quick strike drives on offense. We struggled sustaining drives, but when we scored, we would score quick," Brown said. "It put our defense on the bench not very long. ... But when your defense is playing that many snaps, it's hard for them to stay fresh, especially in the fourth quarter when you need them."

UCA's inability to find success rushing was exacerbated by what SEMO was able to do. Redhawks running back Geno Hess had 123 yards on 20 carries, backup Shamenski Rucker had 32 yards on 7 rushes and DeLaurent had 60 yards on 15 attempts.

"Bottom line, that's running the football," Brown said. "They were able to keep the chains moving, run the ball with Hess. We weren't able to do that on our offense. So we've got to be better in that area on offense."