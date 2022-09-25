Vols manage to get best of Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Despite an upper-body injury and the absence of his favorite target, Hendon Hooker was at his best Saturday night.

The Tennessee quarterback threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead the No. 11 Volunteers to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida.

It was Tennessee's second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. The win gave the Volunteers their first 4-0 start since 2016.

"This is one of the great stories in college football," Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said of his team. "The game-day atmosphere... That is Rocky Top. It's what we built."

"The work we put in is showing," said Vols running back Jabari Small, who rushed for 90 yards and a TD. "It shows how far we've come."

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) took control in the fourth quarter when it traveled 87 yards for a TD after a fumble by Gators (2-2, 0-2) quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson had a career-high 453 passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for 62 and two scores in a raucous Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee led 17-14 at halftime following a first half loaded with big offensive plays on both sides.

Hooker, who shook off the injury, threw for 248 yards, including a 70-yard connection with Bru McCoy for the Vols' longest play from scrimmage this season.

"I didn't feel any spotlight or stage," Hooker said. "Just another day at the office.

"Injuries are part of the game. If you can go, you go. You're going to get banged up."

"Hendon is a warrior," said Heupel.

McCoy, a transfer from Southern California, stepped in for the injured Cedric Tillman (left leg) with five catches for 102 yards and a TD.

"I work hard every day to do my job," McCoy said. "We try not to think about who's on the field."

Florida Coach Billy Napier said Tennessee deserved "a lot of credit."

"But I think when we get back and watch the film, there's going to be 12-15 plays where Florida beats Florida," Napier said.

A 99-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard pass from Hooker to McCoy, gave Tennessee the lead 7 seconds before the break.

Richardson had a career-high 220 passing yards by intermission and connected with his first TD pass of the season. Keon Zipperer broke three arm tackles on his way to a 44-yard score.

"It feels good just to have fun out there and play football," said Richardson. "It's fun. It's a blessing."

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) escapes from Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage while pursued by Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaps over a Florida defender en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is stopped at the goal line by Florida safety Trey Dean III (0) and others during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown avoiding Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaps over Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51 en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaps over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

