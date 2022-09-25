GOLF

Vu in contention after year-long struggle

ROGERS -- Exactly one year ago, Lilia Vu was on the opposite end of Arkansas, where she tied for second at the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout on the Epson Tour. Saturday, she shot 6-under par for the second day in a row to put herself firmly in contention for her first LPGA Tour win at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Quite a turnaround for the 24-year-old.

Atthaya Thitkul fired a 10-under 61 to take a one shot lead after two rounds. Thitkul is at 14-under 128, one stroke in front of Yuka Saso, who turned in a 6-under 65 on Saturday.

Vu's progress came with a shift in her mindset. Now, she actively looks for ways to see the game more positively and makes having fun at work a priority.

"I'm trying to think of everything in a positive way," said Vu, who stands in third place with a 12-under 130. "I feel like everything happens for a reason in my life, so I'm trying to stay positive."

The UCLA alum's professional career has taken many twists and turns after her standout performance as an amateur. Vu was the No. 1 amateur in the world before her rookie season on the LPGA Tour in 2019, but she made the cut in only one of the nine events she played that year and found herself on the Epson Tour.

"I feel like it was never a matter of my game or skills that were lacking," Vu said of her struggles. "I just wasn't looking at golf in a healthy and positive way. Every shot was life or death. I figured it out last year, I'm just going to go out there and have fun."

Former University of Arkansas golfers Alana Uriell and Gaby Lopez are tied for 56th at 4-under 138. No other golfer with Arkansas ties made the cut. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) finished at 2-under 140. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 141. Kajal Mistry (Razorbacks) completed the event at 2-over 144. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) finished at 4-over 146.