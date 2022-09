A Waldron man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in rural Scott County, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

William Gould, 74, was eastbound on Arkansas 28 around 8:30 p.m. when his Chevrolet Silverado pickup ran off the road, hitting a culvert and rolling over, coming to a rest on its passenger side.

A state trooper reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.