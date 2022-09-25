Wild and wonderful

Craft beer, musical entertainment, food, games and animal ambassadors greeted the many attendees of Zoo Brew, held Sept. 15 at the Little Rock Zoo.

Beermakers and other libation creators from Central Arkansas and beyond set up booths and shared their wares with guests, some of whom washed down food-truck-bought treats with their beverages. Zoo docents showed off a variety of animals, from a South American armadillo to an American kestrel. Babe and Sophie, the zoo's two Asian elephants, eyed the crowd while enjoying treats and doing tricks.

And it was all set to music by the band Tragikly White, which headlined at the elephant stage and steel drummer Darril "Harp" Edwards, who got a few guests dancing at the zoo's pavilion.









The event was an Arkansas Zoological Foundation benefit aiding growth and development of the zoo.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams