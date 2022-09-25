Wright first to 20; Braves stop three-game skid

PHILADELPHIA -- As he was going through the postgame handshake line, Kyle Wright received a request from Braves Manager Brian Snitker.

"I want him to authenticate my own personal scorecard because I want him to sign it for me," Snitker said. "To think of where he was a year ago to now is so awesome."

Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak.

"I don't know if I realized how cool it was until my teammates and coaches congratulated me real quick afterward," Wright said. "It's a team stat and I couldn't have done it without them scoring runs and playing defense."

William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the playoff-bound Braves (94-58), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland.

"We still have to take one foot ahead of the other," Wright said. "It is like we are in postseason baseball right now. We've clinched our spot but hopefully we can continue winning and hopefully we can bypass that first round."

The 26-year-old Wright, who came into the season with two career wins in 21 appearances, went 5 1/3 innings and became the first Braves pitcher to win 20 games since Russ Ortiz won 21 in 2003.

BREWERS 10, REDS 2 Hunter Renfroe had two home runs among his four hits and finished with 5 RBI as Milwaukee defeated Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 2 Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings and Arizona ended San Francisco's five-game winning streak.

DODGERS 6, CARDINALS 2 Miguel Vargas hit his first big league home run, Clayton Kershaw (10-3) won his third consecutive start and Los Angeles defeated St. Louis.

MARLINS 4, NATIONALS 1 Bryan De La Cruz had a home run while going 4 for 4 as Miami defeated Washington.

PADRES 9, ROCKIES 3 Yu Darvish settled in after serving up a leadoff home run and equaled a career high with his 16th win as San Diego climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating Colorado.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 0 Jack Suwinski belted a three-run home run and Johan Oviedo (4-2) struck out seven in seven innings to send Pittsburgh over Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 11, ORIOLES 10 Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single to cap a ninth-inning uprising that carried Houston past Baltimore, giving Manager Dusty Baker his milestone 100th win of the season.

BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 1 Whit Merrifield hit a three-run home run and Alex Manoah (15-7) struck out eight in seven innings as Toronto defeated Tampa Bay.

GUARDIANS 4, RANGERS 2 Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and Cleveland moved closer to clinching the AL Central by beating Texas.

MARINERS 6, ROYALS 5 Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as Seattle rallied past Kansas City.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 2 Javier Baez taunted Chicago fans after hitting a home run, and Detroit pushed the White Sox closer to elimination in the AL Central.

TWINS 8, ANGELS 4 Gary Sanchez drove in four runs, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and Minnesota snapped a five-game losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

YANKEES 7, RED SOX 5 Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth consecutive game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as New York beat Boston to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 10, METS 4 Jacob deGrom got hit around and lasted a season-low four innings, and New York lost to Oakland to miss a chance to create some distance in the NL East race. DeGrom (5-3) was tagged for five runs and four walks -- the worst start for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner since 2019.

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, slides into home plate to score a run on a sacrifice fly by Francisco Lindor against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Oakland Athletics' Dermis Garcia (76) scores a run on a double by Shea Langeliers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



New York Mets' Mark Vientos looks up as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



New York Mets' Mark Vientos high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Oakland Athletics second baseman Jordan Diaz, top right, forces out New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, bottom right, as he throws to first base to turn a double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown, right, is congratulated by third base coach Darren Bush (51) as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown, right, looks up as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)



Oakland Athletics' Dermis Garcia hits a double to drive in two runs against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

