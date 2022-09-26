Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Sept. 15
Elijah Dale Anglin, 19, Pea Ridge, and Alexandra Espinosa, 26, Bentonville
Billy Easton Arnold, 25, and Elysia Leane Anderson, 24, both of Kansas, Okla.
Jakob Christopher Arnold, 20, and Ashley Rene Beebe, 21, both of Joplin, Mo.
Tyler Vincent Baxter, 28, and Alycia Lyn Price, 32, both of Rogers
Drew Aaron Dwyer, 25, and Sabryn Krska Beery, 24, both of Centerton
Dylan Thomas Farnum, 37, and Sarah LaNae Baker, 34, both of Gentry
Travis Lee Frickel, 40, and Kimberly Lyn Intlekofer, 32, both of Atkinson, Neb.
Levi Jack Green, 29, and Taylor Renee Schnare, 24, both of Claremore, Okla.
Michael Wallace Jennings, 44, Van Buren, and Margaret Anna Webb, 45, Lavaca
Logan Dean Lorence, 23, and Destinee Lynn Ross, 24, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Christopher Ashton Meyer, 27, and Taylor Brooke Thornbrugh, 26, both of Rogers
Sept. 16
Richard Brent Allen Jr., 27, and Roxana Hernandez, 38, both of Rogers
Eli Allenso, 21, and Emma Grace Janotka, 22, both of Springdale
Skyler Bleaux Barnes, 25, and Emily Francis Thompson, 24, both of Springdale
Kyle Christopher Bodnar, 36, Lincoln, and Elizabeth Kay Sprouse, 37, Fayetteville
Jerad Lee Clift, 37, and Lisa Marie LaBorde, 28, both of Erie, Kan.
Shawn Manley Cottongim, 43, and Adrienne Marie Putman, 42, both of Lowell
Michael Todd Culotta, 32, and Rose Marie Underhill, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Adolfo Enrique Guzman-Rosales, 19, and Danelle Bianca Rosalita Pollard, 19, both of Rogers
David Hubler, 46, and Elizabeth Silva, 40, both of Bentonville
Nicholas William Krizek, 27, and Colleen Rae O'Connor, 27, both of Wichita, Kan.
Kody Glade Lyle, 27, and Taylor Weed, 28, both of Savannah, Mo.
Landen Drake Manes, 19, and Kelsi Fae Crawford, 20, both of Lowell
Terrell Scott McFall Jr., 31, Rogers, and Ashley Ann LeFevre, 31, Centerton
Blake Colton McKinney, 28, and Chandler BoLou Curtis, 29, both of Harwood, Mo.
Jose Horacio Mejia Ruiz, 27, and Ingrid Elizabeth Torres, 26, both of Rogers
Jorge Orta Gracian, 49, and Abril Sagrario Martinez Rodriguez, 51, both of Rogers
Louis Glenn Owen, 60, and Shana Lynn Huard, 63, both of Claremore, Okla.
Kaitlin LeeAnne Powell, 27, and Emilyn Marie Sanders, 24, both of Bentonville
Matthew Paul Reinhardt, 30, and Shannon Nycole Stanley, 40, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Agustin Rodriguez, 39, and Melissa Dawn Heinze, 41, both of Rogers
Kelly Nelson Seeley, 64, and Robyn Ann Chambers, 59, both of Centerton
Macario Trott-Magat Jr., 31, and Makayla Graham, 26, both of Rogers
Kristopher Don Vanderpool, 34, and Ellie Kohlene Dearring, 26, both of Bartlett, Kan.
Sean Melvin Williams, 32, and Ruffus Cordair Stelivan, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Richard Herbert Wright, 46, and Jennifer Renee Ball, 42, both of Seligman, Mo.
Sept. 19
Logan Alexander Blansett, 38, Springdale, and Brittany Alexandria MacAlister, 33, Pea Ridge
Jarod Michael Cole, 33, and Sarah Kristine Young, 32, both of Pea Ridge
Maxwell Christopher Davidson, 25, Lowell, and Courtney Elizabeth Guyll, 22, Rogers
Eric Peter Albert Day, 38, Bentonville, and Shuree Renea Carr, 33, Centerton
Michael Travis Downing, 31, and Morgan Elizabeth Murphy, 33, both of Rogers
Joshua Ryan Field, 27, and Dorothy Claire Torrans, 26, both of Centerton
Grayson Andrew Plumlee, 25, and Kaitlin Mikayla Smith, 24, both of Rogers
Zachary Andrew Rankin, 26, and Ansley Dawn Fox, 24, both of Rogers
Donna K. Robbins, 63, and Marian Frances Crowley, 75, both of Southwest City, Mo.
Miguel Angel Ruiz Roque, 30, and Jennishmar De Jesus Santiago, 22, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Sept. 20
Christian Rey Canlas, 25, and Madylin Elizabeth Davis, 25, both of Bentonville
Joshua Michael Clinger, 31, and Krystia Felicia Hartin, 34, both of Webb City, Mo.
Abraham Cortez III, 32, and Katelyn Elizabeth Bell, 29, both of Moundridge, Kan.
Leah Helen Mary Flees, 35, and Sandra Pearl Ellis, 30, both of Bella Vista
Terrel Graham Gordon, 27, and Savannah Ryann McCauley, 25, both of Lowell
Anna Kristina King, 34, and Jennifer Erin McGurk, 38, both of Centerton
Erwin Nahun Leon Castellanos, 32, and Jackelyn Regalado Pineda, 22, both of Rogers
Timmy Alan Miller, 41, and Sarah Malee Addison, 30, both of Rogers
Javin Ray Sharp, 31, and Mayra Roselia Navarrete-Patricio, 25, both of Rogers
Tyler Wayne Smallwood, 30, Gentry, and Brittany Diane Schooley, 30, Pea Ridge
Zachary Adam Troxell, 35, and Caitlin Anne Housiaux, 30, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 21
Parker Jeremiah Bradford, 28, and Gloria Michelle Echevarria, 26, both of Bentonville
Ty Allan Bridges, 23, Hamlin, Texas, and Trinity Marie Lindsey, 21, Gentry
Kylar Garrett Eagle, 22, and Paige Nicole Smith, 20, both of Bella Vista
Bryan Andrew Lopez, 18, and Rachel Lyne Harris, 18, both of Bentonville
Kyle Shannon McClelland, 29, and Deborah Lynne Collins, 28, both of Bentonville
Hoang Dang Nguyen, 30, and Phuong Diep Mai, 27, both of Lowell
Luis Fernando Reyes Garcia, 28, and Veronica Caballero, 23, both of Springdale
Siddharth Sinha, 41, and Sarah Anne Kelsey, 42, both of Fort Worth, Texas