Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 12

Auntie Anne's

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Time log is not being utilized for the hot dog pretzel.

Noncritical violations: Employees wearing jewelry on hands/wrist working with open food. Teflon baking sheets are no longer in good condition.

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant

3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of ice machine had an accumulation of black residue in ice bin. Food items (sliced tomatoes at 49 degrees, sour cream at 50 degrees and pico de gallo at 51 degrees) in prep cold-hold unit were between 49-51 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Holders for ice scoops in bar area and server area are held together with tape. Missing coving on wall in food preparation area. Where coving is missing, there is a gap between the wall and floor.

Coastal Roast

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Container of clean spoons stored under the soap dispenser at the hand washing sink. Refrigerator has standing water in the bottom. Hand washing sink faucet is loose.

Core Brewing Company

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee eating on the food line.

Jammin' Java

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Gallons of milk have a use by date of 9/1/22. Keep frozen foods (hot dogs, brauts) frozen or date mark them the day taken out of the freezer as day one.

Noncritical violations: Pizza cutter in the hand washing sink. Employee said it was placed there until it can be rinsed. Utensils are not to be put in the hand washing sink. Items need to be cleaned and sanitized as needed in the three-compartment sink.

Las Fajitas

42 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Dish machines was not dispensing the sanitizer. Cheese, cut tomatoes and peppers at 44 degrees in the grill prep table.

Noncritical violations: Employee eating at the delivery serving station. Uncovered container of flour in the storage building and queso uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

Metfield Clubhouse

1 Euston Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The top of the microwave is flaking and is not smooth and cleanable.

Monster Food Truck

16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Air conditioning vent is missing.

Mr. Burrito

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee consuming meal in prep area. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Bags of dry rice and beans being stored directly on floor of dry storage area.

Smokewood American Grill

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: No soap at the hand washing sink at the bar. Soap container is empty and not dispensing soap.

Noncritical violations: Food employee wearing a watch and working with open food. Rack in the bottom of the glass freezer at the bar is rusty and no longer in good condition.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3351 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Containers of sliced tomatoes in small prep table near toaster being kept at 48 degrees. Containers of green onions and cilantro with use by dates of 9/1/2022 and 9/10/2022, being kept in walk-in cooler beyond discard date.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

White Hawk Center / Sixteen Ninety Nine

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Ground beef being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Sept. 13

A Chau Oriental Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 12, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw wood on cashier panels.

Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria

118 S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloth at the front register is stored in sanitizer, but the concentration is not strong enough.

Pizza Hut

306 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired April 30, 2022.

Sonic Drive-Inn

360 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: The shake mix was at 44 degrees and the soft serve ice cream blast mix was at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Box of Texas toast stored on the floor. No retail food permit posted.

Sweetea House

117A S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cooked tapioca pearls are not marked with a time they were made.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing program. New establishment has until 6/6/23.

Sept. 14

Allen Elementary School

1900 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food worker wearing watch on wrist.

Cafe USA

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 9, Bentonville

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverage present in prep area. Employee did not wash hands prior to glove use. Employee handled ready-to-eat biscuits with bare hands. No paper towels available at handsink near dish machine. Raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat roasts.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Employee not wearing proper hair restraint. Buildup of empty soft drink dispenser cardboard boxes.

Dairy Queen Grill And Chill

102 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Chicken pieces in the preparation table are at 50 degrees. The lettuce and cut tomatoes are at 48 degrees. Person in charge said the tomatoes were just cut and the lettuce was from the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Daylight Donuts

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

La Estrella Super Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 17, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No owner or staff with food manager certificate. Accumulation of ice on ceiling and door gaskets of walk-in freezer.

Lang's Asian Fusion

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 16, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice paddle stored in water at 63 degrees. There is a slight bit of growth on the plastic chute of the ice machine.

Local

208 Cascade Circle, Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Millwood Christian Church

3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Milk and cheese sticks in refrigerator being held at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs Intermediate School

1500 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Items are not reaching the correct final rinse temperature of 160 degrees measured using a maximum hold thermometer run through the machine. Highest reading on thermometer is 152 degrees. The wash cycle is not holding at 160 degrees after the first tray is run through the machine.

Noncritical violations: Shelves in the walk-in cooler are rusty and the finish is flaking off. Shelves are no longer in good condition and easily cleanable.

The Cockpit Catering Co.

1 Cass Hough Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Violations during the inspection indicate lack of managerial control. Open package of pepperoni was not date marked. Observed seven containers of cream that expired July 2, 2022, container of buttermilk that expired on July 29, 2022, milk expired on July 17, 2022, Almond milk expired on Sept. 11, 2022, and three containers of baked potato salad that expired on Aug. 2, 2022.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed a drink with lid and wallet with phone stored on the prep table. No paper towels at the handwashing sink. The slicer had a buildup of food debris. Turkey sliced on-site and chopped vegetables were not date marked. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in the prep tables. A box and packages with to-go containers stored on the kitchen floor. In addition, observed disposable bowl was stored in the flour container. No irreversible dish temp plate or heat sanitizing strips for use inside the dishwasher. No test strips. A large buildup of ice in the walk-in cooler in contact with boxes of food. The new owner or management did not contact the environmental health specialist for an opening inspection when the ownership changed.

Sept. 15

Kennedy Coffee

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink lacking proper handwash signage. Raw bacon being stored above ready-to-eat items in office refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Saltgrass Steak House

4044 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Chlorine solution in bar dish machine measuring 0 ppm. Diced tomatoes and shredded cheese being held at 45 degrees in prep table near grill. Multiple containers of diced tomatoes and prepared rice in walk-in cooler have discard dates of and 9/14/2022, both being kept beyond the discard date. Tomatoes on salad prep tables and beneath prep table being used beyond discard date.

Noncritical violations: No records available for parasite destruction at time of inspection. Reduced oxygen packaged salmon thawing in sealed packaging by refrigeration, with label instructions to remove from packaging for refrigerated thawing. Macaroni and cheese spatula being held in a container of water at a temperature of 87 degrees.

Sushi House Inc.

2501 S.E. 14th St., No. 5, Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of ice bucket has accumulated food residue.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Torchy's Tacos

4950 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Bowl of salad and employee fork on top of shredded cheese container beneath prep table. No soap available at handwashing sink in back of kitchen. Chlorine solution measuring less than 25mg/L. Bacon marmalade sauce being kept beyond the discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

Wingate Inn

7400 S.W. Old Farm Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Gravy is at 112 degrees. Maintain hot food at 135 degrees or above. Cream cheese packet in the bottom of the two-door cooler is at 43 degrees. Wet towels on the counter not stored in sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility has 90 days to comply. 12/15/22. Fabric curtains hanging over the cabinets and under sink in the kitchen. Fabric is not approved for this use in a food preparation area. Slow leak in the drain line under the sink. Nonfood employee entered kitchen and removed food from the facility refrigerator.

Sept. 16

Cafe USA

426 Towne Center N.E., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Menu lacks asterisking.

Moonbroch Brewing Co.

117 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Restroom hand sinks lacking proper handwash signage. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of potatoes and paper sacks of flour being stored directly on floor of dry storage area.

Red Lobster

1710 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Diced tomatoes in salad prep table being held at 52 degrees, shredded cheese being held at 47 degrees on server line, and slaw being held at 46 degrees in ice bath near kitchen prep table.

Noncritical violations: Fish thawing in sink without running water. Tiles broken and missing in floor near dish area.

Super Donut

901 First Ave. S.E, Gravette

Critical violations: Roaches at the facility.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No soap at the bathroom handwashing sink. No paper towels at kitchen handwashing sink or bathroom handwashing sink. No sanitizer had been made today. Kolaches in the display case were at 84 degrees and kolaches in the kitchen were at 117 degrees. No documentation or procedure regarding using time as a control. Paper goods such as to-go containers were stored in boxes on the floor. Food debris on the floor, shelving, outside of containers, etc. No retail food permit posted.

Trucks And Tiaras Learning Center

610 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Open drink container in cold hold unit stored over food items.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 12 -- Coleman Hospitality Group, LLC, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle, 106, Bentonville; Rogers Adult Wellness Center, 2001 W. Persimmon St., Rogers; Walgreens, 1722 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Sept. 13 -- Big Orange Burgers, Salads & Shakes, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers; Classic's Food Truck, 2401 S.E. Ninth St., Bentonville; Crossroads Alternative Learning, 305 N. Second St., Rogers; Haas Hall Cafeteria, 121 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Rogers North Side Elementary, 807 N. Sixth St., Rogers

Sept. 14 -- Bonefish Grill, 3201 Market St., Suite 100, Rogers; Cold Stone Creamery, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 108, Rogers

Sept. 15 -- OPAA - Arkansas Arts Academy High School, 506 W. Popular St., Rogers

Sept. 16 -- Ardis Ann Middle School, 3400 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville; Casey's General Store, 408 First Ave. S.E., Gravette; OZ Smokehouse, 113 W. Walnut St., Rogers; St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1998 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Walmart.Com DriveUp, 3701 S.E. Dodson Road, Bentonville