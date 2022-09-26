Bentonville man arrested, accused of neglecting his dog

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested after his dog was taken into protective custody and a veterinarian reported the animal was starved due to negligence, according to court documents.

Thomas Henson, 34, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated cruelty to animals. Prosecutors have not filed a formal charge against him.

Henson was released from the Benton County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

The investigation started after Bentonville police detectives were searching a house and found an emaciated Great Pyrenees with missing hair on his tail and parts of his body, according to a probable cause affidavit. The dog exhibited severe hyperplasia of the lower jaw and tissue inside of his mouth was swollen to at least twice the normal size, according to the affidavit.

The dog was transported to MidCities Animal Hospital and examined by Dr. Emily Warman, according to the affidavit.

Warman reported the 12-year-old dog named Thor was one of the worst cases she had seen in the six years she had been assisting Bentonville's animal services, according to the affidavit.

Warman said Thor could eat soft foods, but was starved due to negligence, the affidavit states. She reported the dog's condition left him in pain, according to the affidavit.

Henson reported the last time Thor had been to a veterinarian was in 2021 and the dog had no current care plan or ongoing medical treatment, according to the affidavit.

Henson said Thor is happy to see him, but the dog's condition had deteriorated the last few months, according to the affidavit. Henson said he acquired soft food for his dog, changed his water twice daily and Thor had all the food he needed, according to the affidavit.

Henson's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.