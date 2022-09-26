Bryant officers remain hospitalized after crash

Two Bryant police officers remained hospitalized Sunday after an on-duty crash that happened while in pursuit of another vehicle, Bryant Police Department officials say.

Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were in the same vehicle when the driver lost control and hit a tree during the early Saturday morning pursuit. It is unknown which of the officers was driving the vehicle.

The officers were transported to area hospitals and listed in serious condition on Saturday by a Facebook post made by the Bryant Police Department.

Both officers remained hospitalized at area hospitals Sunday, according to a Facebook post made late Sunday night by the department.

Officer Peck is "on the road to recovery" and has been moved from intensive care to a regular room, according to the post.

"He is sitting up and talking and in positive spirits," the post says.

Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department wrote in the update, "It was good to see him smiling today."

Sunday's update said Davis remains in "very critical condition".

"Officer Davis still has a very long road ahead," Crowson said in the post.

He had "another" surgery this morning and has more to come, according to the update .

The post shares that Davis is responding to those around him with a "gentle squeeze" of the hand.

"Please continue to pray for both of our officers and their families as they continue to heal and recover," the post says. "We will keep everyone updated as much as we can."

Crowson added that part of the office's police vehicle hit another car on Springhill Road during the crash. He said the driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

Arkansas State Police is overseeing the crash investigation. Springhill Road, in the area of Springhill Village, was shut down directly following the crash while State Police investigated the scene Saturday.