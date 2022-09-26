Cleburne County deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child

Authorities in Cleburne County said they arrested a man Thursday who is accused in a sexual assault case involving at least two victims.

After a year-long investigation, Scott Linn, 57, of Quitman was charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, Quitman police, and the Heber Springs SWAT team executed a search warrant at Linn’s residence and business, where they seized several electronic devices.

According to the release, Linn was arrested in a case that involves two separate victims, but “detectives are continuing to investigate as they have reason to believe there may be more victims that haven’t come forward.”

An online inmate roster indicated Linn remained in custody at the Cleburne County jail early Monday afternoon.

Deputies have asked anyone with information about this case to contact the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division during business hours at (501) 362-8143.