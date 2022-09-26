Far-right Meloni claims victory

ROME -- Italian voters shifted sharply, rewarding a party with neo-fascist roots and bolstering prospects that the country could have its first far-right-led government since World War II, partial results today from the election for Parliament indicated.

In a victory speech, far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni struck a moderate tone after preliminary results in Sunday's national election showed her Brothers of Italy party leading contenders.

"If we are called to govern this nation, we will do it for everyone, we will do it for all Italians and we will do it with the aim of uniting the people [of this country]," Meloni said at her party's Rome headquarters.

"Italy chose us," she said. "We will not betray [the country] as we never have."





As polls in the run-up to Sunday's vote showed her as the likely winner, Meloni has moderated her far-right message in an apparent attempt to reassure the European Union and other international partners.

"This is the time for being responsible," Meloni said, appearing live on television and describing the situation for Italy and the European Union as "particularly complex."

The formation of a ruling coalition with the help of right-wing allies of her Brothers of Italy party could take weeks. If Meloni, 45, succeeds, she would be the first woman to hold the country's premiership. A mandate to try to form a government must be given by Italy's president.

She thanked her main campaign allies and the likely partners essential to her forming a government: anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and conservative former Premier Silvio Berlusconi. Apparently headed for a drubbing in the voting was the Euroskeptic Salvini, who had hoped to become premier.

Projections based on votes counted from nearly two-thirds of the polling stations in Sunday's balloting indicated Meloni's Brothers of Italy party would win some 25.7% of the vote.

That compared to some 19.3% by the closest challenger, the center-left Democratic Party of former Premier Enrico Letta. Salvini's League was projected to win 8.6% of the ballots, roughly half of what he garnered in the 2018 election.

The projections on Italian state TV had a margin of error range of 2-5 percentage points.

Meloni's strong showing heartened her allies in Europe who are intent on shifting the European Union's politics sharply to the right.

Fellow Euroskeptic politicians were among the first to celebrate. Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, congratulated Meloni in a tweet. French politician Marine Le Pen's party also hailed the result as a "lesson in humility" to the EU.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain's far-right Vox opposition party, celebrated Meloni's lead, tweeting that "millions of Europeans are placing their hopes in Italy." She "has shown the way for a proud and free Europe of sovereign nations that can cooperate on behalf of everybody's security and prosperity."

Meloni's meteoric rise in the European Union's third-largest economy comes at a critical time, as much of the continent reels under soaring energy bills, a repercussion of the war in Ukraine, and the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression is being tested. In the last election, in 2018, Meloni's party took 4.4%.

Tabulating paper ballots was expected to last well into this morning.

More than one-third of the 50.9 million eligible voters deserted the balloting. Final turnout was 64%, according to the Interior Ministry. That is far lower than the previous record for low turnout, 73% in 2018's last election.

Meloni's party was forged from the legacy of a neo-fascist party formed shortly after the war by nostalgists of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Italy's complex electoral law rewards campaign alliance. Meloni was buoyed going into the vote by joining campaign forces with two longtime admirers of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- Salvini and Berlusconi. She herself is a staunch advocate of supplying arms to Ukraine to defend itself against the attacks launched by Russia.

The Democrats went into the vote at a steep disadvantage since they failed to secure a similarly broad alliance with left-leaning populists and centrists.

Italy has had three coalition governments since the last election -- each led by someone who hadn't run for office, and that appeared to have alienated many voters, pollsters had said.

What kind of government the EU's third-largest economy might be getting was being closely watched in Europe, given Meloni's criticism of "Brussels bureaucrats" and her ties to other right-wing leaders. She recently defended Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the European Commission recommended suspending billions of euros in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money.

Former Italian Premier Romano Prodi casts his ballot, at a polling station, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)



A voter with a dog arrives at a polling station in Bologna, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.(Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)



A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with the war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.(Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)



Participation figures are seen on a blackboard in a polling station in Turin, northern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)



Party member Debora Serracchiani arrives to speak to journalists following the vote count at Italian Democratic Party's headquarters in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Papers ballots are counted in a polling station in Turin, northern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)



Papers ballots are counted in a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)



Umberto Graziani 99, casts his ballot, at a polling station, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

