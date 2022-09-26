Fire Department fall festival in Garfield will include music, raffles, ax-throwing





GARFIELD -- The annual Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8 with events beginning at 10 a.m.

The event includes a turkey shoot, vendor expo, hayride, touch a truck, silent auction, gun raffle, music, games and prizes. It is being held at NEBCO Station No. 1, 14639 S. Wimpy Road, Garfield.

Tickets for the gun raffle are on sale at Flying RF Feed. Raffle prizes include a paddle board; gift certificates for restaurants and services such as hair care, nail care and car care; and gift baskets from businesses. Silent auction items include a Yeti cooler, golf in Bella Vista, suite tickets to a Razorback football game, guided fishing trips from Curt Goff Striper Fishing Guide and River Pirate Guide Services and tickets to the Arkansas Public Theatre performances.

There will be live music from Three Hits and a Miss and Copper Creek.

There will be a kids area with sack races, bubbles, face painting and bingo. There will be health screenings offered, such as blood pressure checks and A1C screenings, and vaccines will be available.

There will be ax-throwing from Ozark Axe House and the Daisy blow up BB gun range.

For information about booth space, contact Tammy Douglas at 479-420-8241.



