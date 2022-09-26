Hawaiian soars to Epson victory

EL DORADO -- Britney Yada was understandably emotional as she spoke during the award ceremony Sunday at the El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club.

The 30-yard native of Hilo, Hawaii, fired a 7-under-par 65 on Sunday to win the LPGA Epson Tour event by two shots over Bailey Tardy.

"It's been a long journey. I turned pro in 2013 so it's about time something good has happened. All the hard work is paying off," Yada said.

The Portland State graduate held a one-shot lead over Tardy coming down the stretch. Yada, who was playing a hole ahead, had an opportunity for birdie on the 18th hole but her 8-foot birdie putt just missed. She tapped in for par and thought she had blown an opportunity for her first Epson Tour victory.

"I honestly thought it was going to be a playoff. I thought I needed to make a 4 there," Yada said. "So, I was kind of kicking myself a little bit. But, I was preparing for a playoff. I knew anything was possible, though."

Tardy had lost a stroke with a bogey on 17. Now trailing by two, she needed an eagle to tie. Her approach skidded off the back of the green. She gave the long chip shot a ride but it rolled past the hole. She two-putted for par to close with a 71 and a 9-under finish.

"I don't look at it as I lost today, I look at it as I got beat," said Tardy. "Yada played an incredible round of golf, and I'm happy to take second."

Yada, who has been to El Dorado for every tournament since 2018, said she didn't watch Tardy's attempt to even the score and didn't realize she'd won until she was told by her caddie.

"I was on the range. I didn't see. I was preparing for extra golf," she said.

Yada shot 69-71-65 to finish with a 11-under 205. Tardy was second with 65-71-71 (207). Kristen Gilman and Jiwon Jeon tied for third at 209. Finland's Kiira Riihijarvi, who held a one-shot lead entering the final round, shot a 3-over 75 on Sunday and finished in a tie for fifth at 210 with Clariss Guce and Daniela Iacobelli.

Former University of Arkansas standout Regina Plasencia finished tied for 57th at 7-over 223.

Yada entered the tournament having missed the cut in three of the previous six stops. She tied for 32nd in the Guardian Championship at the previous stop. Her best finish this season was a pair of ninth-place showings.

None of that mattered Sunday as she beat the heat with a bogey-free round that included seven birdies. Yada opened the round tied for sixth, five shots behind the leader, Riihijarvi.

"I played amazing. I hit the ball so good. I was just throwing darts all day," she said. "I didn't even really putt that good I just hit it close all day."

Yada took home a check for $33,750 for the victory.

"I am in shock still, I think," she said with a smile. "But, yeah, confidence is really high right now. We still have two more weeks. Job's not over. Still have lots of golf still."

This was the seventh Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. This year's tournament had a purse of $225,000.