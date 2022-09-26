DEAR HELOISE: We've landed a man on the moon and made advances in medicine, so why are we still using gasoline-guzzling cars? We have the ability to use electric cars, and we could -- and should -- help advance this method of transportation.

Just think of all the steel used in cars that could be used in other projects. Think of how cleaner our air would be if gas fumes were gone. Add to this a vehicle that's priced low enough to make electric cars affordable to everyone.

There are also companies working on drones that can carry passengers. This isn't just some futuristic dream. It will take a while, but with enough funding from the government, it could be a reality in about 10 to 20 years. One day, we might even see homes with landing pads.

We live on one planet, and we can't count on Mars or the moon to become a second home. The reality of this has already begun to sink in, as more and more couples decide to limit the size of their families. Now is the time to get very serious about cleaning up the oceans and air for future generations.

We all need to recycle and reuse items we have. I sincerely hope one day there will be no fields of rotting, old, abandoned cars or acres of abandoned motorcycles (yes, they do exist all over the world). Remember, Earth is your home, and it's time for a good and thorough home cleaning.

-- Victor T., Portland, Ore.

DEAR READER: I agree with you, which is why we here at Heloise Central encourage recycling. Use it up and wear it out. It's amazing how much lighter our lives feel when we reduce our possessions and clean our spaces on this planet.

DEAR READERS: When in an emergency where you must leave your home in as little as 10 to 20 minutes, be sure to grab the following:

• All of your credit and debit cards, and any cash you have on hand.

• A lightweight blanket or throw.

• All of your medications in plastic, resealable bags.

• All of your pets. Do not abandon your animals. Pack their food as well.

• Fill up empty containers with fresh drinking water or take any bottled water you have at home.

• If you have time, pack a trash bag with extra dry clothes.

DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, when my uncle went to the library and checked out a book he really enjoyed, he'd leave a five or 10 dollar bill in between the pages. This was something he really loved to do, especially around Christmastime.

When I suggested that he leave a note for the reader to let them know the money was for them, he began to paper clip or staple a small piece of paper to the money that would say "Enjoy," "Just for you" or "A gift from Santa."

This small act of kindness brought him so much joy that he continued to do it until the last days of his life.

-- Arianna D., Toledo, Ohio

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com