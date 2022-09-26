HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after five weeks

We’re nearing the halfway point of the regular season in high school football, and the cream is rising to the top.
All of our Top 10 teams won last Friday (most of them easily), so there are no changes in the overall Top 10. There are a few changes in the Top 5 in certain classifications, however.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Joe T. Robinson
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Pulaski Academy
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Marion
CLASS 5A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Little Rock Mills
- Little Rock Parkview
- Magnolia
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Ashdown
- Warren
- Harding Academy
- Star City
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Rison
- Charleston
- Booneville
- Melbourne
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Marked Tree
- Carlisle
- Bigelow
- Mount Ida