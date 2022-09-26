HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after five weeks

We’re nearing the halfway point of the regular season in high school football, and the cream is rising to the top.

All of our Top 10 teams won last Friday (most of them easily), so there are no changes in the overall Top 10. There are a few changes in the Top 5 in certain classifications, however.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Pulaski Academy Bentonville Fayetteville Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Joe T. Robinson Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Bentonville Fayetteville Cabot

CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Marion

CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Little Rock Mills Little Rock Parkview Magnolia

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Ashdown Warren Harding Academy Star City

CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Charleston Booneville Melbourne

CLASS 2A

Hazen Marked Tree Carlisle Bigelow Mount Ida



