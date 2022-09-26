Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after five weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:56 p.m.
Bentonville West’s Carson Morgan (center) gains yardage as Fayetteville’s Deuce Cooper and CJ Williams close in to tackle Friday at Harmon Stadium in Fayetteville. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

We’re nearing the halfway point of the regular season in high school football, and the cream is rising to the top.

All of our Top 10 teams won last Friday (most of them easily), so there are no changes in the overall Top 10. There are a few changes in the Top 5 in certain classifications, however.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Pulaski Academy
  4. Bentonville
  5. Fayetteville
  6. Lake Hamilton
  7. Greenwood
  8. Little Rock Catholic
  9. Joe T. Robinson
  10. Arkadelphia

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Bentonville
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Greenwood
  4. Little Rock Catholic
  5. Marion

CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Little Rock Mills
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Magnolia

CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Ashdown
  3. Warren
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Star City

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Charleston
  4. Booneville
  5. Melbourne

CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Marked Tree
  3. Carlisle
  4. Bigelow
  5. Mount Ida


