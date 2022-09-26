High school football schedule

Thursday's games
7A-Central
Cabot at Little Rock Southwest
5A-South
De Queen at Little Rock Parkview*
Friday's games
7A-West
Bentonville at Fort Smith Southside
Fayetteville at Rogers
Rogers Heritage at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at Bentonville West
7A-Central
Bryant at Jonesboro
Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Central
North Little Rock at Conway
6A-East
Benton at Marion
Jacksonville at Greene County Tech
Sheridan at Sylvan Hills
Searcy at El Dorado
West Memphis at Little Rock Catholic*
6A-West
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Lake Hamilton at Van Buren
Pulaski Academy at Mountain Home
Russellville at Siloam Springs
5A-Central
Beebe at Pine Bluff
Maumelle at Mills
Vilonia at Joe T. Robinson
Watson Chapel at Morrilton
5A-East
Batesville at Paragould
Brookland at Nettleton
Southside Batesville at Wynne
Valley View at Forrest City
5A-South
Camden Fairview at Texarkana
Hot Springs at Hope
Magnolia at Hot Springs Lakeside
5A-West
Alma at Farmington
Harrison at Prairie Grove
Pea Ridge at Dardanelle
Shiloh Christian at Clarksville
4A-1
Elkins at Huntsville
Gentry at Berryville
Lincoln at Gravette
Ozark at Green Forest
4A-2
Bald Knob at Heber Springs
Cave City at Riverview
Harding Academy at Lonoke
4A-3
Harrisburg at Rivercrest
Highland at Trumann
Jonesboro Westside at Blytheville
Pocahontas at Gosnell
4A-4
Bauxite at Pottsville
Lamar Benton Harmony Grove
Little Rock Hall at Dover
Mayflower at Central Arkansas Christian
4A-7
Malvern at Waldron
Mena at Arkadelphia
4A-8
Crossett at Warren
Dumas at Monticello
Hamburg at DeWitt
McGehee at Star city
3A-1
Cedarville at Charleston
Greenland at Mansfield
Hackett at Lavaca
West Fork at Booneville
3A-2
Atkins at Perryville
Melbourne at Yellville-Summit
Newport at Salem
3A-3
Hoxie at Palestine-Wheatley
Manila at Corning
Piggott at Osceola
3A-4
Glen Rose at Jessieville
Paris at Bismarck
Two Rivers at Magnet Cove
3A-5
Horatio at Fouke
Junction City at Prescott
3A-6
Barton at Lake Village
Drew Central at Fordyce
Pine Bluff Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove
2A-1
Decatur at Mountainburg
Hector at Conway Christian
Johnson County Westside at Magazine
2A-2
Clarendon at Cross County
Des Arc at Marianna
Marked Tree at Earle
McCrory at East Poinsett County
2A-3
Dierks at Murfreesboro
Mineral Springs at Lafayette County
Poyen at Mount Ida
2A-4
Bearden at Hampton
Episcopal Collegiate at Carlisle
Hazen at Baptist Prep
8-Man
2A-North
Brinkley at Augusta
Rector at Izard County
2A-South
Dermott at Spring Hill
Mountain Pine at Hermitage
Strong at Woodlawn
3A
Cedar Ridge at Subiaco Academy
Cutter-Morning Star at Rose Bud
Genoa Central at Fountain Lake
Marshall at Mountain View
Non conference
Quitman at England
*at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock