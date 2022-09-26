• Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain, wrote in a Twitter post that he "will keep working, taking all [health and safety] precautions" after testing positive for covid-19 and canceling his appearance at a Socialist party event.

• Brian Bassett, public safety director for Chesterfield, Mich., said his department "will not rest until we receive justice" for a Detroit radio overnight news anchor who was killed and four others hospitalized in what police say was a murder and suicide attempt.

• Clyde Sniffen, 58-year-old former Alaska attorney general, was charged with sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl when he was a 27-year-old attorney at an Anchorage law firm and coach of the teenager's high school mock trial competition team, according to reports.

• Dolores Rosales, of Tijuana, Mexico, will be paid $1.35 million to settle her excessive force suit in which she claimed San Diego County, Calif., deputies in 2018 used a stun gun, their body weight and a restraint device to detain her son, who later died, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

• Justin Klee, co-CEO and co-founder of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, said the Cambridge, Mass., company wouldn't have a drug treatment for neurodegenerative disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis being considered by the Food and Drug Administration "if not for the Ice Bucket Challenge" donations.

• Julie Rodriguez, director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, said the Biden administration's effort to highlight funding opportunities for local governments is "inspiring for us to get more proximate to the impact we're having on Americans' everyday lives."

• Wes King traveled from Ohio to Collierville, Tenn., to remember the life of his mother, who was killed in the Sept. 23, 2021, mass shooting at a Kroger, an event he said was "an example of our corrupted free will."

• Oscar Leeser, Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas, said during the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin officials who transport migrants out of the city "want to make sure that we treat people properly."

• Ayaz Amir, columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, was arrested and appeared in an Islamabad court on a charge that he aided in his son's beating death of his new wife at their suburban home, police officer Mohammad Faizan said.