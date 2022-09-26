To ease overcrowding

Re prisons and jails being overcrowded, in the Democrat-Gazette there was a headline that said Arkansas was going to build a new prison to house 498 inmates. The prison director said that would not relieve the problem because the jails are full of people waiting for room in the prisons, which are full plus understaffed.

So here is my opinion or solution to make room for some more empty beds for those who need to be in prison and at the same time make more room in the jails for those demonic gang people who are destroying lives of so many innocent people. I have met many men and women inmates while volunteering in different units who've been locked up for 40 or 50 years and are now in their senior years, many 70+ years old, who have been redeemed and are living godly lives.

Our governor could (I'm praying that he will) give clemency to those who have paid their dues and need to go home to what family they have left. The warden and security who are around these inmates daily for years could help in telling the parole board how these inmates are living redeemed lives with no trouble to the security people.

Please show mercy to these inmates.

BILL DAVIDSON

Searcy

Happens to everyone

Donald, I completely understand. When I retired from my construction company, I brought home a company stapler. Heck, I was sure it was mine, just like you thought all those top- secret papers were yours.

When I'm asked how big my house is, I tell them it's 2,500 square feet when actually it's closer to 2,450 square feet.

When I'm pressed to divulge my net worth, after counting the dollars stuffed in my mattress and the change in my coin jar I tell them I'm very very rich and I inflate the total by at least $100.

I get it, it's the American way.

I got your back, pard.

TOM HARDING

Bentonville

Thoughts at random

Greedy corporate CEOs raised prices, which caused worldwide inflation. People stopped buying their flimsy products; CEOs screamed recession, which, really, they caused by their price-gouging. Any one of us could be the CEO who can't figure out shipping delays, and does price-gouging and layoffs. Anybody can run a company into the ground and get paid a bonus for ruining the economy.

Abortion: Require all men who have three or more kids, especially from different mothers, to get an abortion. Require everyone to adhere to your limited religious views (Taliban). Guns: I thought machine guns were outlawed in the 1930s with Bonnie and Clyde.

Vote, vote, vote!

ANN EDDLEMON

Malvern