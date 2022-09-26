OPINION | A WORD: Here’s your weekly chance to guess the word, Arkansas

Obfuscation is our game. Your goal is to spot the common word hiding in all the clues. Mine is to make you doubt yourself.
Today's four-letter word can be a noun, verb or adjective.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ A Swedish Christian rock band.
◼️ Just about anything that adds piquancy to something else.
◼️ Goodness.
◼️ Swedish grunge alt rockers.
◼️ An experienced sailor.
◼️ Any chemical compound formed from the reaction of an acid with a base, with all or part of the hydrogen of the acid replaced by a metal or other cation.
◼️ To impregnate with or treat with a chemical compound formed from the reaction of a certain acid with a certain base.
◼️ To save, especially by hiding.
◼️ Cheryl Renee James.
The answer Sept. 19 was "lover." I'll print today's answer Oct. 3. But feel free to email earlier to find out whether you're right.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com