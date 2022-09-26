Sections
Pedestrian, 41, fatally struck by vehicle in White County

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 10:50 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A vehicle struck and killed a man Friday night in White County, troopers said.

Christopher Dixon, 41, of Searcy was in the westbound lane on Old Railroad Road near Tucker Road, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Officers said he was hit by the front of a 2002 Dodge traveling west on the roadway around 8:20 p.m.

Dixon came to a final rest on the north side of the road near the vehicle.

The report states the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

