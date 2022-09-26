PREP CROSS COUNTRY: American Horse leads Bentonville to runaway victory during Texas invitational meet





James American Horse led Bentonville's boys to the Elite Boys Division title Saturday during the Garmin MileSplit XC Invitational in Denton, Texas.

The Tigers had their top five runners finish in the top 20 and compiled 60 points to defeat 34 other teams in the division. Lewisville (Texas) Hebron was a distant second with 143, while Fayetteville finished fourth with 169 points.

American Horse, a junior, broke the 16-minute mark over 5,000 meters for the first time in his career and won the individual title with his time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds, just one-10th of a second ahead of Wolfe City's Caden Thurman. Fayetteville's Hudson Betts was a close third with a time of 15:38.8, while teammate Hunter Kemp was seventh at 15:48.9.

The trio of Eli Seavey (16:02.7), Matthew Shelly (16:03.0) and Owen Kelley (16:04.5) gave Bentonville a 14-15-16 finish, while Payton Brack completed the Tigers' scoring, finishing 18th in 16:09.6.

Bentonville also captured the Elite Girls division title as the Lady Tigers finished with 73 points while Northwest Nelson was second with 104. Fayetteville took 10th place with 268 points.

Haley Loewe and Madison Galindo gave Bentonville a pair of top-1o runners as Loewe finished third in 18:44.1 while Galindo was sixth at 19:00.5. Fayetteville's Carson Wasemiller finished 10th with her time of 19:09.8.

Devyn O'Daniel and Everly O'Daniel contributed to the Lady Tigers' win by finishing 18th and 25th, respectively, while Ember Chariton was 31st.

Brown, Dunsworth win in Russellville

Van Buren's Parker Brown and Clarksville's Matthew Dunsworth came away with individual titles Saturday during the Cyclone Invitational at Russellville

Brown was the Class 5A boys' top runner as he finished the 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 10.1 seconds, just ahead of Greenbrier's Logan Gates at 16:10.5, and helped the Pointers take third in that division. Russellville won the meet with 52 points, followed by Lake Hamilton at 64 and Van Buren at 69.

Dunsworth, meanwhile, was a runaway winner in the 1A/4A boys division as he finished the race in 16:22.7, more than a minute faster than runnerup Kaleb Eskew of Jessieville. He led the Panthers to a third-place finish with 77 points, while Episcopal Collegiate won the team title with 43 points to Heber Springs' 55.

In the 6A boys division, Fayetteville needed a sixth-runner tiebreaker to finish ahead of Conway for third place as the two teams finished with 82 points, while Cabot won with 45 points. Thomas Hart led the Bulldogs with a fourth-place finish and a time of 16:51.9, while Trevor Rice was fifth at 16:53.1.

In the 5A girls division, Van Buren claimed third place with 86 points as Aubree Wille led the Lady Pointers with her third-place finish and a time of 19:56.2 while teammate Elyse Rimovsky was ninth at 22:24.3. Lake Hamilton won the title with 25 points while Russellville was second at 55.

Meanwhile, Clarksville's Macy Weathers took third in the 1A-4A girls division with her time of 20:00.9 and led the Lady Panthers to a second-place finish with 60 points. Magazine's Elizabeth Merritt was fourth at 20:40.7.

Berryville Bobcat Back 40

Saturday's results

BOYS

Class 4A/5A

TEAM SCORES 1. Farmington 31; 2. Berryville 52; 3. Gentry 63; 4. Prairie Grove 71.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Malachi Houghton, Berryville, 19:05.57; 2. Charlie Nunn, Prairie Grove, 19:47.13; 3. Inertia Mugethi, Farmington, 20:20.51; 4. Anthony Cooper, Farmington, 20:44.63; 5. Jakob Cox, Gentry, 20:54.29; 6. Landyn Faught, Farmington, 21:34.19; 7. Jayden Phillips, Farmington, 21:57.14; 8. Asher Ross, Berryville, 22:09.59; 9. Braulio Echeverria, Gentry, 22:41.99; 10. William Lanier, Prairie Grove, 22:48.41

Class 1A/3A

TEAM SCORES 1. Providence Academy 34; 2. Willow Springs, Mo. 49; 3. Ozark Catholic 6; 4. Green Forest 74; 5. Kingston 130; 6. Elkins 169.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Carson Smith, Willow Springs, 17:33.94; 2. Jacen Heiner, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 18:14.15; 3. Caleb Ryan, Providence, 18:23.36; 4. Ethan Maline, Providence, 18:50.00; 5. Nolan Perkins, Willow Springs, 19:19.43; 6. Matthew Miller, Willow Springs, 19:22.60; 7. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 19:25.46; 8. Ben Jones, Providence, 19:26.63; 9. Ben Siemens, Providence, 19:38.60; 10. Arauny Reyes, Green Forest, 19:40.34.

GIRLS

Class 4A/5A

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Kate Duddleston, Shiloh Christian, 24:54.74; 2. Ava Nall, Prairie Grove, 25:14.03; 3. Carly Smith, Berryville, 25:46.02; 4. Allison Brewer, Shiloh Christian, 25:52.73; 5. Bella Knapp, Berryville, 26:00.59; 6. Morgan Polina, Gentry, 26:04.97; 7. Astralia Amos, Berryville, 27:55.67; 8. Olivia Keaton, Farmington, 28:22.46; 9. Kylie Burroughs, Shiloh Christian, 28:59.33; 10. Karen Barraza, Prairie Grove, 30:17.21.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Class 1A/3A

TEAM SCORES 1. Providence Academy 30; 2. Kingston 34; 3. Ozark Catholic 62.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Gabbie Bishop, Providence, 19:13.55; 2. Layla Maline, Providence, 22:32.10; 3. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 22:50.60; 4. Hailey Jade Unruh, Willow Springs, 23:16.85; 5. Aubrey Henderson, Kingston, 23:56.24; 6. Clare Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 24:26.03; 7. Addison Couch, Elkins, 4928; 8. Lakyn Shofner, Elkins, 24:30.86; 9. Emma Kivell, Kingston, 25:32.94; 10. Callie Edgmon, Kingston, 25:50.45.



