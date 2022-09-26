Prep Sports Bentonville volleyball takes third in tournament; Bentonville West, Har-Ber split in tennis

Prep Volleyball

Bentonville finishes third in Jenks (Okla.) Tournament

The Lady Tigers went 3-2 to take third at the Jenks (Okla.) Tournament over the weekend.

They are now 11-7 overall. Maddie Lee and Tori Otter were both named to the all-tournament team.

Rogers takes third in Carl Junction

The Lady Mounties lost to host Carl Junction in the semifinals and finished third at the Carl Junction (Mo.) Invitational over the weekend.

Rogers finished 4-1-1 in the event and is now 5-12 overall. Brooklyn Weaver was named to the all-tournament team.

Prep Tennis

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 7, Bentonville West 5

Singles

Graham Hardin, West, def. Carter Swope, Har-Ber, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5

John Dobbs, Har-Ber, def. Alex Voss, West, 7-5, 6-4

Zack Tappana, West, def. Trevor Lawson, Har-Ber, 8-6

Garrett Kuhl, West, def. Konner King, Har-Ber, 8-3

Savya Ojha, West, def. Lucas Lightner, Har-Ber, 8-1

Brandon Lindenmath, Har-Ber, def. Manu Vjayabhaskar, West, 8-5

Austin Bradley, Har-Ber, def. Justin Jolley, West, 8-3

Doubles

Lawson/King, Har-Ber, def. Kuhl/Tappana, West, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

Reese Trulove/Ojha, Har-Ber, def. Lightner/Lindenmath, West, 4-6, 7-6. (10-8), 6-3

Ethan Hang/Dobbs, Har-Ber, def. Cardon Sullivan/Ayden Maravich, West, 8-6

Dossett Hall/Abe Archer, Har-Ber, def. Arnov Jain/Santosh Vangoor, West, 8-3

Davis Infante/Vansh Singhai, West, def. Parker Kelly/Austin Bradley, Har-Ber, 9-8 (11-9)

Girls

Bentonville West 9, Springdale Har-Ber 2

Singles

Liz Files, West, def. Mary Blake Markfeld, Har-Ber, 6-4, 6-2

Hope Decker, West, def. Zoe Capps, Har-Ber, 6-2, 6-4

Eva Lopez, West, def. Averie Gwaf, Har-Ber, 8-1

Sangu Reshmy, West, def. Kate Baldwin, Har-Ber, 8-4

Allie Nicholas, West, def. Sophie Shephard, Har-Ber, 8-2

Maddie Infante, West, def. Sadie Back, Har-Ber, 8-3

Ethana Hang, Har-Ber, def. Rochelle Pracoche, West, 8-5

Doubles

Eva Lopez/Kristen Wells, West, def. Andie Dodson/Baldwin, Har-Ber, 6-1, 6-4

Nicholas/Infante, West, def. Sydney Arrant/Shephard, Har-Ber, 6-4, 6-2

Files/Decker, West, def. Sadie Buck/Carley Elleman, Har-Ber, 8-4

Hang/Gwaf, Har-Ber, def. Kennedy. Marrs/Reshmy, West, 8-1