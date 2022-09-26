Retiring age rises for Swiss women Jewish pilgrims flock to Ukraine

Retiring age rises

for Swiss women

The Associated Press

GENEVA -- Swiss voters on Sunday narrowly backed a proposal to raise the retirement age for women from 64 to 65, public broadcaster SRF reported.

A separate proposal to impose stricter animal welfare rules for livestock was heading for a big defeat, SRF also reported.

The change means the Swiss pension system would require women to work an extra year before becoming eligible for full retirement pay benefits. Men already have to work until 65 to get full benefits.

It's part of a law already passed by parliament, but requiring voter approval, that also would involve raising the country's value-added tax to help replenish funds in the Swiss pension system. Officials say the number of retirees is growing faster than the number of working people.

Such steps are seen as needed to shore up the state-backed pension fund over the next decade, as baby boomers increasingly retire and people overall have been living longer, especially women.

Opponents said the change weighs entirely on the shoulders of women, whose pay through the retirement scheme is usually less than what men receive -- and will only accentuate inequalities and unfairness they say have long bedeviled women in Switzerland.

SRF reported the retirement measure passed narrowly -- 50.6% in favor to 49.4% against. Backing was strongest in the German-speaking parts of Switzerland, while a majority of those in the French and Italian-speaking cantons (states) voted against it.

The proposal to improve the living conditions of its livestock was brought by environmentally minded groups that want to end "intensive breeding" -- where animals are often confined in tight spaces -- and require more humane living conditions for them.

The Swiss parliament and executive branch opposed the proposal -- arguing it would drive up prices and that "animals of production" are already well-protected and well-treated in Switzerland.

Last year, some 80 million animals were fattened and slaughtered in Switzerland, an increase of nearly 50% from a generation ago.

Recent polls showed a majority of voters initially supported the idea, but then began to sour on it -- in part because of resistance from livestock raisers who argued that the measure would be hard to carry out and lead to further price rises for meat.

Jewish pilgrims

flock to Ukraine

The Associated Press

UMAN, Ukraine -- Thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims flocked to central Ukraine to mark the Jewish new year Sunday, ignoring international travel warnings as Russia struck more targets from the air and mobilized its citizens to stem losses in the war that has entered its eighth month.

The pilgrims, many traveling from Israel and further afield, converged on the small city of Uman, the burial site of Nachman of Breslov, a respected Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810.

The streets of one of Uman's central neighborhoods were packed with men of all ages wearing traditional black coats and long side curls. Some chanted prayers. Others screamed, shouted and danced. Advertisements and directional signs in Hebrew blanketed the area.

Some visitors, like Nahum Markowitz from Israel, have been making the journey for years and weren't about to let the war get in the way this year.

"We are not afraid. If we come to Rabbi Nachman, he will protect us for the whole year," said Markowitz, who has been visiting Uman since 1991, when the collapse of the Soviet Union made the pilgrimage accessible to foreign visitors.

Besides, he said, he is already familiar with the risk of war and the wail of sirens that comes from living in Israel.

The city, 125 miles south of the capital, Kyiv, typically attracts thousands of pilgrims for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, which begins in the evening Sunday and ends on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian embassy to Israel repeatedly urged those planning a pilgrimage to stay home, warning on Facebook that Russia has repeatedly targeted heavily populated areas and that "attacks cause real danger to your lives!"

The Israeli and American governments also cautioned citizens not to make the trip this year -- and some of those warnings may have worked.

More than 35,000 pilgrims visited last year even in the face of pandemic travel restrictions, said local official Oleh Hanich.

This year's turnout was smaller, though still substantial, considering that no commercial flights are arriving in the country. The United Jewish Community of Ukraine said 23,000 pilgrims were in Uman as of Sunday.

"Neither coronavirus nor war stops them. For them, this is a holy place," Hanich said, while acknowledging "we can't guarantee their complete safety."